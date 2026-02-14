Vignesh Shivan: Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone who believes in love beyond anything!

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) Director Vignesh Shivan, who is also the husband of actress Nayanthara, has now penned an adorable post on the occasion of Valentine's Day in which he has wished a happy Valentine's Day to everyone who believed in love beyond anything.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the post, Vignesh Shivan posted a picture clicked at the birthday celebration of their children and wrote, "Open your hands … and you hold nothing, Then see inside your heart and you hold one true love. That one person who makes you feel love every second of your life. Then just be happy !! You are richer than kings, blessed by the angels. Won enough in life and kissed by the universe."

He concluded the post, saying, "Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone who believes in love beyond anything."

On the work front, director Vignesh Shivan is now gearing up for the release of romantic drama 'Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)'. It may be recalled that the makers of the film have had to postpone its release quite a few times.

The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 18 last year. However, the makers then chose to push the release to October 17 for Deepavali. Just when it looked like the film would hits screens for Deepavali, the makers had to take the tough call of postponing the film again as Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer 'Dude' also picked the same day for release.

Seeking to avoid a release day clash between two films of actor Pradeep Ranganathan, the makers of director Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)' decided to postpone their film's release to December 18 last year.

However, the makers again decided to postpone their film's release to February this year.

The film has triggered a lot of excitement among fans as it features Pradeep Ranganthan, who until now, has a 100 per cent success record in the Tamil film industry. Every single film of his until now has emerged a success, with his most recent film 'Dude' going on to emerge a major blockbuster.

For the unaware, 'LIK' is an eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer, featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead. The film has been produced by actress Nayanthara.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, Love Insurance Kompany will feature actors S J Suryah and Gouri Kishen in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of an impressive technical team. It has cinematography by ace cinematographer Ravivarman and music by Anirudh. Pradeep Ragav has edited the film, which has stunts choreographed by popular stunt master Peter Hein.

