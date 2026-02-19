February 19, 2026 5:40 PM हिंदी

Vignesh Karthick: 'Hotspot 2 Much' made six times what 'Hotspot 1' made in theatres

Vignesh Karthick: 'Hotspot 2 Much' made six times what 'Hotspot 1' made in theatres (Photo Credit: Vignesh Karthick/Instagram)

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) Director Vignesh Karthick, who was gifted a brand new Scorpio car by the producers of his hit film 'Hotspot 2 Much', has now issued a statement in which he has thanked his producers and disclosed that his recently released film made six times the money that his previous film 'Hotspot 1' made in theatres.

Vignesh Karthick shared the statement on his social media timelines. He explained, "A hit is different for every film. A 300 crore budget film, collecting 350 crores is a hit. Whereas a 2 crore budget film collecting 10 crores is a blockbuster."

He went on to say, " 'Hotspot 2 Much' may not be a blockbuster, but it has already collected six times of what 'Hotspot 1' did in theatres and has satisfied my producers. Hence, it will always be a film very close to my heart."

Expressing gratitude to his producers for gifting him a car, the director wrote, "Thanks to my producers Aneel Reddy, Suresh kumar and Robbie for this beautiful gesture and gifting me a car, which was once a dream for me. Thank you one and all for being with me in this journey so far and supporting me throughout. For those who missed out on theatres, it (Hotspot 2 Much) is now out on Prime Video & Aha from 20th February."

The director also confirmed that there would now be a third instalment in the franchise but that he would first be directing another film before it.

"See you soon with Hotspot 3 but before that... (My next proper full length feature announcement soon) Cant wait!!! Too Much Love."

For the unaware, producers of Hotspot 2 Much -- Aneel K Reddy, Suresh and Robbie were seen jointly presenting the key to the car to director Vignesh Karthick in a video that has now gone viral on social media. The producers expressed the opinion that the film 'Hotspot 2 Much' had given them a profit that was several times the amount they had invested in the film. The producers said the credit for having made such a film, that was both critically acclaimed and commercially successful, must go to director Vignesh Karthick and that they were very thankful to him.

