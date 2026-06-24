Vietnam values and gives high priority to ties with India: Vietnam National Assembly Chairman

Hanoi, June 24 (IANS) Vietnam's National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has said that Vietnam values and gives high priority to its relations with India. He described India as a "loyal, trusted and longstanding friend" and noted that the two nations share deep historical and cultural ties, local media reported on Wednesday.

Tran Thanh Man made the remarks during his meeting with India's Ambassador to Vietnam Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa in Hanoi on Tuesday. During the meeting, Man praised Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa's efforts in advancing bilateral ties, especially his active contributions in coordinating arrangements for Vietnam President To Lam's recent State visit to India, Vietnam Pictorial reported.

Tran Thanh Man conveyed his greetings to Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and expressed his wish to welcome Indian parliamentary leaders to Vietnam in the near future.

He expressed his happiness at the strong progress made in India-Vietnam ties in recent years, especially following To Lam's visit to India and the elevation of bilateral ties to an enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Vietnam Pictorial reported.

Tran Thanh Man said that Vietnamese National Assembly will work closely with India's legislature in implementing arrangements and common understanding reached between leaders of India and Vietnam. He called for deepening cooperation in defence and security, education, health care, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

During the meeting, Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa handed over an invitation from Om Birla to Tran Thanh Man, inviting him to travel to India at a mutually convenient time. He noted that the close linkages between Vietnam's National Assembly and India's Parliament showcase deep people-to-people ties.

"People form the heart of any partnership. The close linkages between the National Assembly of Viet Nam and the Parliament of India reflect deep people-to-people ties. Ambassador Tshering W. Sherpa called on H.E. Mr. Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of the National Assembly, today," Indian Embassy in Vietnam posted on X.

"The Ambassador handed over an invitation from the Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, H.E. Mr. Om Birla, inviting the Chairman Tran Thanh Man to visit India at a mutually convenient time. The Government of India accords the highest priority to this visit and remains committed to strengthening the close relationship between the two Parliaments," it added.

India and Vietnam share close and warm bilateral relations that are denominated as Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (ECSP). Ties between two nations were enhanced to ECSP during President To Lam's State visit to India in May.

--IANS

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