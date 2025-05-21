Vietnam: Large number of devotees pay respect to holy Buddha relics from India

Hanoi, May 20 (IANS) The holy relics of Lord Buddha sent from India enshrined at the famous Buddhist temple Tam Chuc Pagoda in Ha Nam province of Vietnam witnessed a large number of devotees on Tuesday who lined up from early morning to worship pay their respects amidst the sacred atmosphere. As the exposition entered the fourth day, the number of pilgrims to Tam Chuc Pagoda is still increasing.

"Reverence for the Sacred Buddha Relics from India at Tam Chuc Pagoda from May 17-20, has been enormous and heartwarming, as it has been in other cities of Vietnam. Yet another testament to the warmth and friendship between the people of India and Vietnam," the Embassy of India in Hanoi posted on X.

On Sunday, thousands of people had gathered at Tam Chuc Pagoda to welcome the holy Sarnath relics of Buddha in a sacred moment as devotees waited since dawn to witness the profound spiritual event.

The sacred relics of Lord Buddha were enshrined at Tam Chuc Pagoda with ceremonial prayers and procession on Saturday. The event saw participation of the Chairman of Ha Nam Provincial People's Committee, Standing Vice President of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, former Vice President of Vietnam, Indian Ambassador to the country, and venerable monks. A large number of people across Vietnam also gathered to pay respect to the sacred relics.

The holy relics were brought from India on May 2 by an Indian delegation led by Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju which also included Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh and senior monks and officials.

The holy relics will remain in Vietnam until May 21 as part of the UN Day of Vesak celebrations. The relics were earlier displayed at Thanh Tam Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City, and then in Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh province and were in Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi till Friday.

Last week, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam shared information on relics of Lord Buddha and upcoming projects with the local media.

Terming it as a "national treasure" of India, the Embassy stated that the visit of Lord Buddha's relics to Vietnam is the result of the cooperation between both governments, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and other organisations.

India's sending of the holy relics to Vietnam had been appreciated by Vietnamese President Luong Cuong as a gesture that further strengthened the strong spiritual and cultural ties between both countries.

