Vietnam Boat tragedy: Telugu tourists to reach Hyderabad on Sunday night

Amaravati, July 12 (IANS) All Telugu tourists stranded on Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island following the boat tragedy on Saturday have safely reached Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, the Andhra Pradesh government said on Sunday.

According to an official release, they will depart Hanoi at 7.05 p.m. (local time) by Vietnam Airlines and are expected to reach Hyderabad at around 10 p.m. IST.

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam, the Andhra Pradesh government, and Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, New Delhi, continue to provide round-the-clock consular, logistical, and repatriation assistance.

Three persons from Andhra Pradesh were among 15 Indians who died in the accident that occurred during a leisure trip organised by a mobile phone company for the families of its cell phone distributors from India.

One of the tourist boats carrying the group met with an accident near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam. The boat was carrying 32 passengers, of whom 15 lost their lives.

One person from Andhra Pradesh sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vietnam.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday reviewed the assistance being provided to the victims of the Vietnam boat accident with officials.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he directed officials to make swift arrangements to bring the victims back to their hometowns.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that Gelle Kishore, who was injured in the accident, is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Vietnam, and that his health condition is gradually improving.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Vietnam said on Sunday that the mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who tragically passed away in Saturday’s boat accident are being transported to Ho Chi Minh City and will reach there by this evening.

After completion of formalities at Ho Chi Minh, the mortal remains would be transported to India at the earliest. The Embassy and the Consulate teams are closely coordinating with the Vietnamese authorities, who have assured all assistance for the earliest transportation of the mortal remains to India, the embassy said in a post on X.

--IANS

ms/vd