Vidya Malavade shares her shower affirmation to ward off negative energy

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Vidya Malavade revealed she has not used soap on her skin for the last decade, yet her skin feels as soft as ever.

Vidya shared her shower affirmation on social media, which she uses to ward off negative energy. The 'Chak De India' actress stated that she gets a lot of nazar, and this special shower affirmation helps ward it off.

Vidya said that she keeps salt in her bathroom.

Sharing her ritual, she said that once your skin is wet, take a spoonful of salt and add a few drops of water. Next, apply this paste to your entire skin. However, be aware of cuts and bruises. After that, step out of the shower for 30 seconds and say the affirmation.

Once done, step into the shower again and visualise the water washing the salt along with aches, pains, worries, anxiety, anger, etc going down the drain.

Vidya stated that salt is an energetic cleanser, and disintegrates heavy, low vibrational, negative, dirty energy.

She advised doing this every month for 10 days straight and then taking a break, as salt might dry your skin.

The affirmation goes as follows, "Shower Affirmation..Step out of the shower for 30 seconds, and say Thank you for taking away any intentional and unintentional Nazar coming towards me and mine …And anything that doesn’t serve me! (sic)"

Vidya further wrote in the caption, "The visualisation is like a little meditation where you actually see & feel the dirty negative energy being cleared , going down the drain you can also do this after a long tiring day, or when you met a lot of people, & want to clear that energy. Other days you can use either just water, and still do the same affirmation and visualisation because water has high vibrational energy also."

"Of course, there are lots of organic soaps available these days, but I don’t use them. Have you tried this yet .. and felt the difference?

Or will you try it and let me know?," she concluded.

--IANS

pm/