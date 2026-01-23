Men's HIL: Kalinga Lancers beat Ranchi Royals 2-1, book spot in the final

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (IANS) Alexander Hendrickx bagged a brace of goals as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers booked their spot in the final of the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2026, securing a 2-1 win against Ranchi Royals at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Hendrickx bagged a brace of goals to give his side a 2-0 lead before Mandeep Singh pulled one back for the Royals. But in the end, they failed to find the equaliser and went down fighting.

Ranchi Royals began the game on the front foot, keeping possession and moving the ball around neatly to make inroads. Having sustained the early pressure by staying steady at the back, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers grew into the game and eventually broke the deadlock after Alexander Hendrickx (12’) converted his dragflick from a penalty corner, giving his side a 1-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Royals pushed forward in search of an equaliser, creating 6 circle entries and earning 4 penalty corners in the second quarter. However, the Lancers continued to show why they’re the most reliable defence in the league, having conceded only 8 goals thus far, keeping their opponents at bay to hold onto their one-goal advantage at halftime.

It was an ideal start to the second half for the Lancers with Alexander Hendrickx (32’) doubling their lead. The Belgian converted another penalty corner, rifling it into the back of the net to give his side a two-goal cushion. Looking for a way back into the game, Ranchi Royals managed to pull one back after a cleverly executed variation from a penalty corner that saw Mandeep Singh (40’) finish off the move to reduce the deficit with the score at 2-1 at the end of the third quarter.

It was an end-to-end contest in the final quarter. With eight minutes to go in the contest, the Lancers nearly put the game to bed when Rosan Kujur’s deflected effort came off the crossbar. Ranchi Royals remained relentless in pursuit of the leveller with 7 circle entries and a penalty corner. However, the equaliser eluded them. In the end, the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers held their nerve, booking their place in the final with a 2-1 victory.

Ranchi Royals will take on the Hyderabad Toofans in the Qualifier 2 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Sunday (January 25).

--IANS

bsk/