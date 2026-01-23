January 23, 2026 10:52 PM हिंदी

Men's HIL: Kalinga Lancers beat Ranchi Royals 2-1, book spot in the final

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers beat Ranchi Royals 2-1, book spot in the final of the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (IANS) Alexander Hendrickx bagged a brace of goals as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers booked their spot in the final of the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2026, securing a 2-1 win against Ranchi Royals at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Hendrickx bagged a brace of goals to give his side a 2-0 lead before Mandeep Singh pulled one back for the Royals. But in the end, they failed to find the equaliser and went down fighting.

Ranchi Royals began the game on the front foot, keeping possession and moving the ball around neatly to make inroads. Having sustained the early pressure by staying steady at the back, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers grew into the game and eventually broke the deadlock after Alexander Hendrickx (12’) converted his dragflick from a penalty corner, giving his side a 1-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Royals pushed forward in search of an equaliser, creating 6 circle entries and earning 4 penalty corners in the second quarter. However, the Lancers continued to show why they’re the most reliable defence in the league, having conceded only 8 goals thus far, keeping their opponents at bay to hold onto their one-goal advantage at halftime.

It was an ideal start to the second half for the Lancers with Alexander Hendrickx (32’) doubling their lead. The Belgian converted another penalty corner, rifling it into the back of the net to give his side a two-goal cushion. Looking for a way back into the game, Ranchi Royals managed to pull one back after a cleverly executed variation from a penalty corner that saw Mandeep Singh (40’) finish off the move to reduce the deficit with the score at 2-1 at the end of the third quarter.

It was an end-to-end contest in the final quarter. With eight minutes to go in the contest, the Lancers nearly put the game to bed when Rosan Kujur’s deflected effort came off the crossbar. Ranchi Royals remained relentless in pursuit of the leveller with 7 circle entries and a penalty corner. However, the equaliser eluded them. In the end, the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers held their nerve, booking their place in the final with a 2-1 victory.

Ranchi Royals will take on the Hyderabad Toofans in the Qualifier 2 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Sunday (January 25).

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Ownership of Pakistan Super League’s Lahore franchise changes due to alleged corruption

Ownership of Pakistan Super League’s Lahore franchise changes due to alleged corruption

Sheikh Hasina blames Yunus for her ouster, says B'desh in 'age of terror'

Sheikh Hasina blames Yunus for her ouster, says B'desh in 'age of terror'

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers beat Ranchi Royals 2-1, book spot in the final of the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Kalinga Lancers beat Ranchi Royals 2-1, book spot in the final

Delhi Declaration 2026: Nations commit to clean electoral rolls, tech and training for better democracy

Delhi Declaration 2026: Nations commit to clean electoral rolls, tech and training

Anurag Basu's 31st year of Saraswati Pooja marks reunion of Dangal sisters Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Anurag Basu's 31st year of Saraswati Pooja marks reunion of Dangal sisters Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Systematic abuse of lawyers in Bangladesh under Yunus govt, says Paris-based human rights group (File image)

Systematic abuse of lawyers in Bangladesh under Yunus govt, says Paris-based human rights group

Bangladesh risks locking into Sino-Pakistan military ecosystem: Report (File image)

Bangladesh risks locking into Sino-Pakistan military ecosystem: Report

Bangladesh elections: Concerns rise over resurgence of radical Islamist forces (File image)

Bangladesh elections: Concerns rise over resurgence of radical Islamist forces

Ladakh women set up ice-hockey final against ITBP, snowfall impacts long-track skating schedule in the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2026 in Leh, Ladakh, on Friday. Photo credit: KIWG 2026

KIWG 2026: Ladakh women set up ice-hockey final against ITBP, snowfall impacts long-track skating schedule

Pakistani police most corrupt government department in country: Report (File image)

Pakistani police most corrupt government department in country: Report