June 10, 2025 8:16 PM हिंदी

Vidarbha Pro T20: Meshram, Raghunath help NECO Master Blaster register thrilling win

Aryam Meshram and Sanjay Raghunath help NECO Master Blaster register thrilling win over Orange Tigers in Vidarbha Pro T20 League (VPTL) 2025 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Tuesday. Photo credit: VCA

Nagpur, June 10 (IANS) Banking on the performance of Aryam Meshram and Sanjay Raghunath, NECO Master Blaster registered a clinical win by 6 wickets with 6 balls to spare against Orange Tigers in the Vidarbha Pro T20 league match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha on Tuesday.

NECO Master Blaster rode on a 112-run partnership for the third wicket between Aryam Meshram (81 not out) and Sanjay Raghunath (58) to overhaul the score of 195/6 put up by Orange Tigers, thanks to a half-century by Rohit Binkar (51).

Asked to bat first, Yash Rathod and Rohit Binkar opened the innings for Orange Tigers. The duo added 45 runs for the first wicket before Yash was dismissed for 20 in 13 balls.

Binkar went on to complete his half-century as he scored 51 in 45 balls. Apoorv Wankhade added 19 in 9 balls. Kshitiz Dahiya also contributed with 25 in 13 balls. Skipper Nalkande played a quick-fire knock of 38 not out in 15 balls.

Towards the end, Tushar Suryavanshi scored 23 in just 7 balls, which helped the Orange Tigers to post a score of 195/6 at the end of the 20th over.

For NECO Master Blaster, Shanmesh Deshmukh took 2/58 in 4 overs. Arya Durugkar(1/26), Praful Hinge(1/48), Kartik Rathod(1/26) and Sanjay Raghunath(1/26) took one wicket each in the innings.

Chasing a target of 196, NECO Master Blaster faced an early setback as Adhyan Daga was dismissed without opening his account in the second over of play. The other opener, Jitesh Sharma, added 31 in 23 balls. After the fall of the second wicket, Aryam Meshram was joined by skipper Sanjay Raghunath in the middle.

The duo added 112 runs for the third wicket before Raghunath was dismissed for 58 in 31 balls. Aryam Meshram remained unbeaten till the end and helped his team win the match. He scored 81* in 51 balls.

For Orange Tigers, Saurabh Dubey took 2/38 in 4 overs. Rahul Singh(1/23) and Ganesh Bhosle(1/18) took one wicket each in the innings.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

