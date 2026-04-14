Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal crushes intense gym workout at 70

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal has been setting some major fitness goals at the age of 70.

The actor's father took to his social media account to share a sneak peek into his fitness regime.

In the video shared by Sham Kaushal, the 70 year old action director is seen performing bench press with weights in the gym.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “God’s grace small efforts to continue…..Rab Rakha..”

For the uninitiated, Sham Kaushal is an action director by profession in the Bollywood industry.

He has been one of Bollywood’s most respected action directors, and has contributed to the industry for many decades in the same capacity.

Sham Kaushal, known for designing high-octane action sequences, has worked on some of the biggest films, including Gangs of Wasseypur, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Raazi, Dangal, Sanju and many more.

His legacy continues through his son and Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who has, over the years, emerged as one of the most talented actors of his generation.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal , the actor made his debut with the movie Masaan in 2015.

Over the years, he went on to deliver powerful performances in movies like Raazi, Sardar Udham, Sam Bahadur amongst others.

In the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky was lauded for his impeccable and powerful performance.

The movie catapulted him to massive fame, making him a household name. He has since continued his success streak with projects like Chhaava and many other notable films.

Talking about his personal front, Vicky Kaushal married Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif in December 2021, in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan.

The couple welcomed their son in November 2025, marking a new chapter in their lives.

Katrina has taken a brief sabbatical from films post motherhood, but continues to thrive as a successful entrepreneur.

Sham Kaushal’s younger son, Sunny Kaushal, is also carving his own path in Bollywood, with movies like Gold, Shiddat, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and others.

On the arrival of his grandson, Sham Kaushal had taken to social media account to express his happiness.

Expressing his gratitude to the almighty for blessing him and his family with little Vihaan, Sham Kaushal wrote, "Mera Pota (Grandson) Vihaan Kaushal. Bhagwan ka jitna bhi shukar karu kam hain (I cannot thank God enough). Blessings, blessings & blessings (sic)", followed by hug emojis.

--IANS

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