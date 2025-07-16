Vicky Kaushal treats with candid pictures of wife Katrina Kaif as he wishes her 'Happy Birthday'

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal treated the netizens with some candid pictures of his better half, Katrina Kaif, as he wished her on her 42nd birthday.

The primary image posted by him had the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress giving a goofy expression, standing in a small passage.

This was accompanied by a photo of Vicky embracing Katrina in a hug while she looks straight into the camera.

Following this, he added a picture of the lovebirds enjoying each other's company amidst the backdrop of a beautiful sunset.

In the last click, the birthday star was seen posing on the beach, looking as gorgeous as ever in a white shirt, winning hearts in a sans makeup look.

The 'Chhaava' actor captioned the post, 'Hello Birthday Girl! I LOVE U."

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky's love saga is also as unique as the couple.

During her appearance on the popular chat show, "Koffee With Karan" in 2019, Katrina shared that she would have liked to be paired with Vicky.

Later on, when Vicky graced the couch with Ayushmann Khurrana during another episode, host Karan Johar told Vicky about Kat's admission. After learning this, Vicky asked KJo, ''Really?", and pretended to faint.

After this, these two even shared the stage during an award show. Taking this chance, Vicky jokingly asked Katrina to get married to a nice guy like him.

“Why don’t you find a nice boy like Vicky Kaushal and get married to him? The season of weddings is going on, so I thought, you might also feel like getting married. I thought I'd ask you," Vicky said.

Reacting to this, a blushing Kat said that she did not have the guts to marry somebody like him.

The lovebirds finally tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a beautiful ceremony and have been shedding couple goals ever since.

--IANS

pm/