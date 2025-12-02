Vicky Kaushal marks the second anniversary of his biopic Sam Bahadur

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal recently took a trip down memory lane as he celebrated the second anniversary of his hit movie Sam Bahadur.

The actor shared a video reel highlighting the important clips of the movie and captioned it as “2 years”. The other picture shared by Vicky saw his character look like Sam Bahadur, a look that was highly appreciated by fans and critics alike for its uncanny resemblance to the real-life hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

In the movie that was directed by Meghna Gulzar, Kaushal portrayed India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in the biopic. To get the nuances right, Vicky sought help and relied on meetings with Manekshaw's grandson. On the personal front, Vicky and superstar wife Katrina Kaif welcomed a baby boy on the 7th of November.

The couple took to their social media in announcing the same through a collab post. They wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 – Katrina and Vicky.” As soon as the news was out, the Bollywood fraternity took to their respective social media accounts in congratulating the couple.

For the uninitiated, Vicky Kaushal first rose to prominence with the movie “Masaan” and, after a few years, became a household name after the movie “Uri: The Surgical Strike” in 2019, which won him the National Award for Best Actor. His notable performances also include "Raazi", "Sardar Udham Singh", and "Sam Bahadur", among others.

Vicky Kaushal's movie “Chhaava”, a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj that was released in February, got him a lot of applause and appreciation for his fine acting skills.

–IANS

rd/