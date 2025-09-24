September 24, 2025 3:35 PM हिंदी

Vicky Kaushal is all hearts as ‘Sam Bahadur’ feted with National Award

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) As his film “Sam Bahadur” was honoured with the Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values at the 71 National Film Awards, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who played the titular role is all hearts.

Vicky took to Instagram stories, where he shared a video of Meghna Gulzar receiving the honour at the award event held in the National Capital on September 23.

For the caption, Vicky dropped three heart emojis and wrote: “#sambahadur at National Awards.”

Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama film based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

On September 23, Vicky and his wife Katrina Kaif announced that they are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy.

In a collaborative post on Instagram, Katrina and Vicky announced the news of them stepping into parenthood. The two shared a picture of a polaroid, where Katrina and Vicky are gently holding on to the actress’ blossoming baby bump.

“On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude,” the two wrote as the caption.

It was in 2021, when Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Chatter about Katrina’s pregnancy started doing the rounds recently, however the couple remained tight-lipped.

It was during an award show, when Vicky playfully proposed to Katrina on stage in a scripted moment that left Katrina blushing. However, they crossed paths at a party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, where their bond was deepened.

On the professional front, Vicky was last seen in the blockbuster “Chhaava”. The epic historical action film based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, who is played by Vicky Kaushal. An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.

--IANS

dc/

