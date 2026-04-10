VP Radhakrishnan releases ‘updated’ Constitution in Sindhi language​

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Friday released the updated version of the Constitution in Sindhi, both in Devanagari Script (First edition) and Persian Script (Second edition).​

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said, “When citizens can read and understand the Constitution in their own language, the distance between governance and the people narrows.”​

He said, “In the wake of partition, countless Sindhi-speaking families were displaced from their homeland. In those challenging times, the Sindhi language became a powerful symbol of resilience and unity.”​

Today, the joy of Sindhi-speaking people is doubled as they celebrate their language day and the release of the Sindhi version of the Constitution of India, he said in a post on social media.​

“l urge you all to celebrate your own mother tongue, and most importantly, also celebrate the beautiful symphony of languages that make our Bharat diverse and harmonious,” he said.​

A message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, read out at the event, recognised the importance of linguistic inclusivity in facilitating access to the Constitution and laws for citizens, said a statement.​

He appreciated the efforts of the Legislative Department in bringing out the updated version of the Constitution in Sindhi.​

Minister of State (Independent charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted the government’s priority in making the Constitution available in all the scheduled languages.​

He highlighted the background of the Sindhi language and its journey of inclusion into the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India.​

He also drew attention to the exceptional contribution and pioneering efforts of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India, in the inclusion of the Sindhi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. ​

Rajiv Mani, Secretary, Legislative Department, elaborated on the Department’s efforts to bring out the updated version of the Constitution in Sindhi and other regional languages, with contributions from the Regional Languages Officers in the Official Languages Wing of the Legislative Department.​

He expressed gratitude to the Vice President and the Minister of State for Law and Justice for their encouragement, support, and guidance.​

The members of the Sindhi Community who had come from all corners of India to attend this event displayed overwhelming enthusiasm.​

The event was also attended by Vasudev Devnani, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker, Shankar Lalwani, MP Lok Sabha, senior officers of the Department, besides eminent persons and scholars of the Sindhi Language. ​

--IANS

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