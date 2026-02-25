Vice President Radhakrishnan arrives in J&K on two-day visit

Srinagar, Feb 25 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

A Business Boeing Jet carrying the Vice President landed at Srinagar Airport on Wednesday evening.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps of the Army, and J&K Director General of Police (DGP) received the Vice President at the airport.

He travelled in a secured cavalcade to the Raj Bhawan in the Chashma Shahi area of Srinagar, where he will stay during his visit.

This is Vice President Radhakrishnan’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after assuming office.

He is scheduled to attend the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir as the chief guest at its Hazratbal campus on Thursday.

The Lt Governor is the Chancellor, while the Chief Minister is the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir.

Security was tightened ahead of the Vice President's arrival, with security forces conducting route sanitisation and a dry run along the routes designated for his movement in Srinagar.

Makeshift checkpoints have been set up at several locations, and checking of vehicles and frisking of occupants entering the city have been intensified to ensure security during the VVIP's visit.

The Traffic Department has issued a detailed advisory asking commuters to follow designated alternative routes to ensure smooth movement of the Vice President’s convoy.

According to the advisory, no motorist will be allowed to ply towards Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan, and adjoining areas via Badyari Chowk and Gupkar on Thursday.

Similarly, traffic movement from Ram Munshibagh towards Hotel Grand Palace will remain suspended, and vehicles will be diverted towards Dalgate, Sangermal, and Ikhwan Chowk for onward movement.

Authorities said traffic will remain restricted on the Dalgate, Khayam, Khanyar, Rainawari, Saidkadal, and Hazratbal road stretch during the specified period.

Motorists travelling from Harwan, Shalimar, Nishat, Ganderbal, and adjoining areas towards Lal Chowk have been advised to use the Burzahama route via Chandpora, Tailbal, Zakoora, Malbagh, Illahibagh, and 90 Feet Road, and vice versa.

Similarly, commuters travelling from Dalgate, Lal Chowk, and adjoining areas towards Harwan, Shalimar, and Nishat have been directed to use the Sangermal, Ikhwan Chowk, Nowhatta, 90 Feet Road, and Malbagh route.

Motorists heading towards Srinagar Airport from Harwan, Shalimar, and Nishat will be permitted to travel via Burzahama, Chandpora, Tailbal, Zakoora, Malbagh, Illahibagh, and 90 Feet Road.

Vehicles travelling from Panthachowk and Pandrethan towards Ram Munshibagh will be allowed via Peaks Motors Nowgam and the Bypass.

Officials said medical emergency cases will be facilitated after due verification, and citizens requiring assistance may contact the Traffic Police.

