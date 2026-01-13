January 13, 2026 3:24 AM हिंदी

Vibrant Gujarat: Essar Future Energy signs MoU for Rs 5,100 crore bio-fuel project

Vibrant Gujarat: Essar Future Energy signs MoU for Rs 5,100 crore bio-fuel project (Photo: IANS)

Rajkot, Jan 12 (IANS) Essar Future Energy Limited on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot.

Under the MoU, Essar Future Energy will establish a large-scale biofuel complex in Devbhumi Dwarka district, with an initial feedstock processing capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The project involves a proposed investment of Rs 5,100 crore and is expected to generate around 350 direct employment opportunities, with operations targeted to commence by 2029.

The project will be developed as an SEZ unit and will focus on decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors, offering clean fuel solutions for aviation, shipping, and road transport.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Hon’ble Cabinet Minister Rushikeshbhai Patel, Hon’ble Minister of State Kaushikbhai Vekaria and other senior officials from the Energy & Petrochemicals Department, Government of Gujarat.

Commenting on the development, Vibhav Agarwal, CEO, Essar Future Energy Limited, said, “As part of the State’s focus on building a green energy ecosystem for energy independence, aligned with the vision of Viksit Gujarat – Viksit Bharat @ 2047, Gujarat continues to lead India’s journey in industrial growth and energy transition. Essar is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, partnering with the Government of Gujarat to develop future-ready, low-carbon energy solutions.”

The project is expected to contribute to regional development while strengthening Gujarat’s clean fuels and bio-energy ecosystem.

--IANS

scor/dan

LATEST NEWS

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Smriti Mandhana after RCB's victory over UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday night. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Mandhana

We were outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight, says UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: We were outplayed by RCB tonight, says UPW skipper Lanning

I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Grace Harris after scoring a blistering 85 against UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says RCB's Harris after a blistering 85 vs UPW

Destructive Grace Harris helps Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat UP Warriorz and go top of the table with second win in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Destructive Harris helps RCB go top of the table with second win

Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) match at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore (Photo: IANS)

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently