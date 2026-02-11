Vetrimaran releases first look of director Suka's 'Sailappan Cycle Mart'

Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's top directors Vetrimaran on Wednesday released the first look poster of director Suka's upcoming family entertainer 'Sailappan Cycle Mart', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the family entertainer's story is set in a rural backdrop.

The first look poster released by Vetrimaran has a cycle wheel on whose circumference a picture of a scenic village is seen. A temple, a small shop, a bus stand, a panchayat session in progress can all be observed in the simple picture that has been innovatively and tastefully designed.

Produced by Esakki Karvannan under the banner of his production house Lakshmi Creations, the film, sources claim, will reflect the real world that people live in on a daily basis.

Directed by Suka, the film will be a family drama that is set in a village in southern Tamil Nadu. The film will seek to showcase the lives of the people there and the incidents that happen in their lives.

The film will feature Esakki Karvannan, M S Bhaskar, Ilavarasu, Munnar Ramesh and director Subramania Siva in the lead roles. Actors Pooja Mohanraj, Katha Nandi, Surjith Gopinath, Vidya Vijayakumar, Yashwanth, Santhana Lakshmi and Meenakshi Iyer too will be seen playing pivotal roles in this family drama.

Well known director Tamizh was among those who wished the crew and the unit on the occasion of the first look poster of the film being launched. Taking to his X timeline, he wrote, "Happy for #SailapanCycleMartBest Writer/Director Suka annan and Proud that the first look is revealed by Vetrimaaran sir. Wishes to Suka Annan and the team of ‘Sailappan Cycle Mart’ for their First Look. #SailapanCycleMart #FirstLookLaunch."

The film boasts of a fantastic technical team. One of India's greatest music directors, Isaignani Ilayaraja, is to score the music for this film, which will have cinematography by Martin Donraj.

Editing for this film, which has caught the attention of fans and film buffs, is to be done by Suresh URS. Sound design for the film will be by Manoj.

