Venezuela quake death toll rises to 4,118

Caracas, July 11 (IANS) The death toll from the June 24 earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 4,118 as crews continue to clear rubble in the hardest-hit areas, authorities said.

The number of injured remained at 16,740, according to figures released in an update by Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez. A total of 6,462 people have been rescued, reports Xinhua news agency.

The update said 86,794 families had received assistance, while 17,266 people were staying in 89 temporary camps across the country. Another 17,907 people were left homeless after their homes were damaged or destroyed.

Response operations are continuing with 30,076 personnel, 29,843 volunteers and 3,454 international rescuers deployed across the country.

Venezuela has recorded 1,171 aftershocks since the twin earthquakes, the update said.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez earlier expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by 28 countries to support victims of the country's recent quakes.

She made the remarks after inspecting a collection center in Caracas, where more than 2,000 tonnes of international aid are sorted for distribution to temporary camps housing victims of the June 24 earthquakes.

"Venezuela never tires of thanking the countries, the peoples of the world, and the governments of the world that have offered a helping hand," Rodriguez said.

"Each country will be able to see how its aid is being used so that the Venezuelan people feel the friendly helping hand of that country," she added.

Thanks to the international response to the tragedy, Venezuela knows it is not alone, said Rodriguez.

"The most important thing is to look to the future, how we are going to recover, how we are going to rebuild the affected areas."

An official report earlier said 17,345 people were also displaced.

Authorities have also set up many temporary camps to assist displaced and affected people.

Venezuela's acting president declared seven days of national mourning last week in tribute to the victims of the powerful earthquakes that struck the country on June 24.

"In honour of the memory of the victims, I have decided to decree National Mourning for seven (7) days, starting at 6:00 p.m. today," Rodriguez wrote in a statement posted on social media.

--IANS

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