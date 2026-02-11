Varun Konidela celebrates 8 years of ‘Tholiprema’: Not just a memory, but something far deeper

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) As his romantic drama film ‘Tholiprema’ completed eight years in Indian cinema, actor Varun Konidela took a stroll down memory lane and recalled why it is still so special to him.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a string of throwback pictures from the shoot of the 2018 film.

He went on to add: “Some films stay with you long after the cameras stop rolling. Tholiprema is one such chapter that was made with so much love and with some incredible people. Not just a memory, but something far deeper. 8 years and forever grateful.”

“Tholiprema” was directed by Venky Atluri. The film stars Varun Tej and Raashii Khanna. The music is composed by S. Thaman. It was remade in Bengali language as Fidaa, named after the 2017 Telugu film of the same name, which also stars Varun Tej.

The film traces the story of Aditya, an outgoing young man, who falls in love with Varsha, an introvert. Varsha has feelings for him, but is reluctant to profess them, and they both part ways only to meet again after a few years.

Varun made his acting debut in 2014 with Mukunda. He received praise for featuring in Krish's critically acclaimed war film Kanche. The actor, who is the son of Nagendra Babu, established himself as a leading actor with the romantic drama Fidaa.

He has since starred in films including Gaddalakonda Ganesh, F2 and F3.

The actor was last seen in “Matka”, a period action thriller film written and directed by Karuna Kumar. It also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi. The film is based on the life of the Matka gambler Ratan Khetri.

The story takes place between 1934 and 1988 in Visakhapatnam, based on real-life incidents. It follows the life of Vasu, a young man who is lured into the Matka gambler business and gets entangled in the complex world of crime, deceit, and betrayal.

The actor is married to Lavanya Tripathi, whom he met on the sets of their film Mister in 2017 and eventually started dating. They went on to work together in Antariksham 9000 KMPH in 2018. The couple got engaged on 8 June 2023 in Hyderabad. The couple got married on 1 November 2023 in Tuscany, Italy.

On 9 September 2025, they welcomed their son, whom they named Vaayuv Tej Konidela.

--IANS

dc/