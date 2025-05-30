May 30, 2025 10:21 PM हिंदी

Varun Dhawan wraps up the Scotland schedule of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

Varun Dhawan wraps up the Scotland schedule of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan and the team have concluded the Scotland schedule of their much-discussed next, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

Sharing the professional update on social media, Varun penned, "It’s a schedule wrap for us here in Scotland on #haijawaanitohishqhonahai. So many days everyone pulling together to make this happen. Bringing u all the laughs soon. Now back home."

Varun's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 'co-star Janhvi Kapoor commented, "Sunny Sanskari is needed back in the bay asap pls."

Additionally, Arjun Kapoor penned in the comment section, "Ramesh ji !!! The hypebeast…"

The post also included some fun moments of the "Badlapur' actor in Scotland with his co-stars Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela.

The title “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” is inspired by the song “Ishq Sona Hai” from “Biwi No.1." starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The 1999 drama was helmed by David Dhawan, who is also directing Varun's next.

Although, not much has been disclosed regarding the plot, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is reported to have the charm of classic 90s rom-coms.

Backed by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of TIPS, the release date for “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” has not been revealed till now.

Over and above this, Varun will once again be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi in Shashank Khaitan's “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari."

These two were earlier paired on-screen in the 2023 romantic entertainer, "Bawaal".

Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha are also a part of the project's pivotal cast.

Furthermore, Varun has also been roped in to play Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in "Border 2", which is being made under the direction of Anurag Singh. He will be co-starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the highly-anticipated sequel.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Liverpool sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. Photo credit: Liverpool FC

Liverpool sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen

New 'forms of dominations' interfering in the Global South: EAM Jaishankar

New 'forms of dominations' interfering in the Global South: EAM Jaishankar

Iga Swiatek survives second set scare to extend reign to 24 wins at the French Open in Paris on Friday. Photo credit: Roland-Garros/X

French Open: Swiatek survives second-set scare to extend reign to 24 wins

India’s partnership footprint is large and growing: EAM Jaishankar

India’s partnership footprint is large and growing: EAM Jaishankar

Gujarat Titans left to rue missed chances as Rohit’s 81 propels Mumbai Indians to 228/5 in Eliminator clash in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in New Chandigarh on Friday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: GT left to rue missed chances as Rohit’s 81 propels MI to 228/5

India has undertaken over 600 development projects in 78 nations: EAM Jaishankar

India has undertaken over 600 development projects in 78 nations: EAM Jaishankar

New Zealand Deputy PM wraps up India visit, expresses full solidarity over Pahalgam

New Zealand Deputy PM wraps up India visit, expresses full solidarity over Pahalgam

'Death squads' backed by Pak Army on a killing spree in Balochistan (File image)

'Death squads' backed by Pak Army on a killing spree in Balochistan

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail: EAM Jaishankar

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail: EAM Jaishankar

Weather conditions play spoilsport on inaugural day of Indian Open of Surfing at Tannirbhavi Eco Beach in Mangaluru on Friday. Photo credit: SFI

Indian Open of Surfing: Weather conditions play spoilsport on inaugural day