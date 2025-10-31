Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ to now release on June 5, 2026

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Filmmaker David Dhawan-starrer “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai” starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur is all set to hit the screens next year on June 5 now.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10, 2026. The makers had made the announcement in May earlier this year, which read: “Double the trouble, triple the fun! Jab…’Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai’ hits cinemas on 10th April 2026.”

The film’s production banner Tips Films on Friday morning took to Instagram and shared a vibrant announcement poster.

"Drama bhi hona hai, comedy bhi — kyunki jab 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' in cinemas on 5th June 2026

Varun took to his Instagram stories and shared the film, which also stars Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday and Mouni Roy to name a few.

For those who do not know, 'Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai' is a hit song from David Dhawan's film "Biwi No 1", featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The name of the forthcoming drama is believed to have been inspired from this popular track.

Touted to be a blend of a lighthearted narrative with romantic elements, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" reportedly shares a tale of a guy who was rejected by several women, but ends up getting help from God.

Talking about David Dhawan, he has directed 45 films such as Aankhen, Biwi No.1, Judwaa, Coolie No.1, “Hero No.1”, “Deewana Mastana”, Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Babu, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner, Chashme Baddoor and Main Tera Hero.

