Oscars 2026: Sean Penn honoured with Best Supporting Actor for ‘One Battle After Another’, misses ceremony

Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Hollywood actor Sean Penn was feted with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the political thriller ‘One Battle After Another’ on Monday.

Sean Penn portrayed Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw, a controversial and complex character whose ideological conflicts drive much of the film’s narrative. Critics praised the performance for its intensity and layered portrayal of a morally conflicted figure.

The film was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and emerged as one of the most talked-about productions of the awards season. His victory added another major accolade to the film’s successful awards run and contributed to its presence across multiple categories at the Oscars.

This marked Penn’s third Academy Award and his first win in a supporting category. He had previously won the Best Actor Oscar for Mystic River and Milk.

Notably, Sean Penn did not attend the ceremony. Presenter Kieran Culkin accepted the award on his behalf and joked about the actor’s absence during the presentation.

His win placed him among a select group of actors with three acting Oscars, further reinforcing his long-standing reputation as one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed performers.

‘One Battle After’ Another follows a group of radical activists navigating ideological conflicts, state surveillance, and internal divisions within their movement. The story centres on a former revolutionary figure whose past actions resurface amid a new political crisis. The cast includes Sean Penn, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Regina Hall. Produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film blends character-driven storytelling with themes of power, loyalty, and political strategy, set against contemporary American political tensions.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

This year, the Oscars is being hosted by late-night host Conan O'Brien, who also emceed the 2025 show. The awards also sees actor-producer Priyanka Chopra turn presenter at the star-studded event. Director Ryan Coogler's ‘Sinners’ is leading the awards race this season with 16 nods, including top honours of best picture, director, and actor.

--IANS

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