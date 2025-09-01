September 01, 2025 1:50 PM हिंदी

Varun Dhawan, Sonu Nigam unleash 90s swag with a glimpse of ‘Bijuria’

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) As the upcoming film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ inches closer to its release, veteran playback singer Sonu Nigam is adding drama to set the hype train in motion.

On Monday, the singer shared an Instagram Reel with actor Varun Dhawan in which both can be seen dancing to the song ‘Bijuria’. The recent upload by Sonu has got the internet hooked. ‘Bijuria’ is making a comeback in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the leads.

Varun and Sonu set the Internet ablaze with their energetic hookstep as they match steps to the all-new foot-thumping reimagined ‘Bijuria’. From playful rants to full-blown swag, this is Sonu Nigam’s cheeky way of giving his stamp of approval to the reimagined version.

The reimagined version of the song will be unveiled on September 3, 2025. With Varun and Janhvi serving glam in a dapper all black ensemble and a golden saree, Sonu steals the spotlight with his unexpected moves.

Earlier, Varun had wrapped up the film, last week. He shared the update by dropping some fun behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets with co-stars Janhvi, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and their director.

"SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI is done!!! Mein phir se aa raha hoon @shashankkhaitan ki direction mein...oct 2nd", Varun wrote on his official Instagram handle.

Reacting to the post, the leading lady, Janhvi, commented, "Mera sunny sabse sanskari". Additionally, Janhvi, Khaitan, Rohit, and Sanya shared a joint post saying, "We had too much fun making this, and you’re going to have too much fun watching it. Mark your calendars for October 2 coz it’s going to be too hot to handle!!! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari #2ndOct”.

They were all seen posing for a joint photo, along with Varun, wearing their respective character t-shirts with the banner "It's a wrap, almost" in the backdrop.

--IANS

aa/

