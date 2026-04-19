Varun Dhawan reveals he was nervous to dance in front of Salman Khan in 'Vyah Karwado Ji'

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan, known for his energetic dance moves, admitted that he was nervous to dance in front of Salman Khan in the "Vyah Karwado Ji" song from "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Varun posted behind-the-scenes footage from the peppy dance number.

"Always nervous to dance next to India’s biggest kunwara #vyahkarwadoji bts (sic)," he captioned the post.

At the beginning of the clip, we see Salman asking, "Ready Hain?". Once Varun is done giving the shot, Salman takes a hilarious jibe at him, saying, "This is rehearsal? Phir theek hain?", leaving everyone on the set laughing.

Featuring Varun and Mrunal Thakur, "Vyah Karwado Ji" has been crooned by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur, with Vayu providing the lyrics.

Talking about the upbeat number, Mika said, “Yeh gaana full-on shaadi vibes hai! It has that desi masti and energy that makes every celebration bigger.”

Asees Kaur added, “Wedding songs are such a special reward for any artist; you become a part of people’s happiest memories. I had so much fun recording this with Mika Ji, excited to bring another wedding banger this year, especially my second one with Varun Dhawan.”

"Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is being directed by David Dhawan. The highly talked about laughter ride enjoys an ensemble cast with Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in prominent roles, along with others.

Backed by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films (UK), "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is expected to reach the cinema halls on May 22 this year.

On the other hand, Salman is currently busy with his next, "Maatrubhumi", which is based on the events of June 15, 2020, when our Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

The movie will focus on Colonel Santosh Babu (played by Salman Khan) and the 16 Bihar Regimen,who were tasked with enforcing a disengagement agreement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

--IANS

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