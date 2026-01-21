Varun Dhawan's bromance with Diljit Dosanjh: Actor recollects singing Punjabi superstar's songs in front of the singer himself

January 21, 2026 3:09 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Border 2’, has shared his experience of working with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh in the film.

The actor attended a special event for the film on Tuesday, and said that he used to sing Diljit’s songs in front of the Punjabi superstar himself. Varun later questioned his act of singing the songs, as he said, “We used to play cricket together. We used to work out together. So, we used to have fun together. We used to have ice-cream together. And we used to have fun with Diljit sir. I used to go to him and sing his songs to him”.

“So, I don't know, it happens sometimes. When someone is your favourite singer. I mean, I do these things. Why did I have to sing his songs to him?”, he said, as he laughed.

Meanwhile, the actor is awaiting the release of ‘Border 2’. The war film is positioned as a sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’, which depicted the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India–Pakistan war. The sequel has been officially announced and is being developed as a large-scale patriotic drama, aiming to revisit the tone and military focus that made the original film a cultural landmark.

Sunny Deol, who played Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri in ‘Border’, has been confirmed to return, anchoring the sequel’s continuity with the original. The film is reported to be directed by Anurag Singh, known for Kesari (2019), suggesting a treatment that combines battlefield realism with character-driven storytelling.

Production responsibilities are said to be shared by J. P. Dutta’s banner along with major studio backing, indicating a significantly higher budget and contemporary production values.

--IANS

aa/

