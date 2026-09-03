Varun Dhawan gets his hands dirty as he says ‘kheti shuru’

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Ditching the glitz and glamour of Hindi cinema, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan spent a day on the fields as he shared pictures from his farming stint.

Varun took to his Instagram, where he shared a string of images where he was seen planting rice and wielding a shovel as he got hands-on with agricultural work.

Taking to the caption section, he simply wrote: “Kheti shuru.”

Talking about acting, Varun’s latest release was Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a romantic comedy film directed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, alongside Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mouni Roy in the supporting roles. The film is intended to be David Dhawan's final directorial film.

The film followsJass and Bani, who end their marriage over family planning. Jass begins a new romance abroad, only to become entangled in unexpected secrets and complicated relationships.

He was also seen in the movie Border 2. The film released on January 23.

“Border 2”, which, as per Varun Dhawan, is based on the 1971 war and some true events, is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta’s blockbuster “Border’ was released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, alongside Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

Varun starred in 11 consecutive box-office successes between 2012 and 2018. He began his career as an assistant director to Karan Johar in My Name Is Khan and subsequently made his acting debut in 2012 with Johar's teen drama Student of the Year.

--IANS

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