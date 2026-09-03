September 03, 2026 1:08 PM हिंदी

Varun Dhawan gets his hands dirty as he says ‘kheti shuru’

Varun Dhawan gets his hands dirty as he says ‘kheti shuru’

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Ditching the glitz and glamour of Hindi cinema, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan spent a day on the fields as he shared pictures from his farming stint.

Varun took to his Instagram, where he shared a string of images where he was seen planting rice and wielding a shovel as he got hands-on with agricultural work.

Taking to the caption section, he simply wrote: “Kheti shuru.”

Talking about acting, Varun’s latest release was Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a romantic comedy film directed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, alongside Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mouni Roy in the supporting roles. The film is intended to be David Dhawan's final directorial film.

The film followsJass and Bani, who end their marriage over family planning. Jass begins a new romance abroad, only to become entangled in unexpected secrets and complicated relationships.

He was also seen in the movie Border 2. The film released on January 23.

“Border 2”, which, as per Varun Dhawan, is based on the 1971 war and some true events, is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta’s blockbuster “Border’ was released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, alongside Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

Varun starred in 11 consecutive box-office successes between 2012 and 2018. He began his career as an assistant director to Karan Johar in My Name Is Khan and subsequently made his acting debut in 2012 with Johar's teen drama Student of the Year.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

'You guys are like joke': Sabalenka fumes at reporter over 'partying and fun' question

'You guys are like joke': Sabalenka fumes at reporter over 'partying and fun' question

Karthik Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' OSTs to be presented as a musical concert before film's release! (Photo: Karthik Subbaraj/X)

Karthik Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' OSTs to be presented as a musical concert before film's release!

China's censorship makes true scale of Tibet tragedy impossible to gauge: Press freedom group

China's censorship makes true scale of Tibet tragedy impossible to gauge: Press freedom group

‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy reveals how she plans to celebrate Janmashtami with family

‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy reveals how she plans to celebrate Janmashtami with family

RBI's swap facility fuels India’s forex reserves to defend rupee

RBI's swap facility fuels India’s forex reserves to defend rupee

Raima Sen remembers 'Mahanayak' Uttam Kumar on his 100th birth anniversary: A timeless legend

Raima Sen remembers 'Mahanayak' Uttam Kumar on his 100th birth anniversary: A timeless legend

'I am going to miss some tournaments': Alcaraz plans longer breaks amid hectic calendar

'I am going to miss some tournaments': Alcaraz plans longer breaks amid hectic calendar

Raza Murad shares rare pic of young Govinda and Neelam Kothari from ‘Farz Ki Jung’ muhurat shot

Raza Murad shares rare pic of young Govinda and Neelam Kothari from ‘Farz Ki Jung’ muhurat shot

Chetan Hansraj recalls his TV debut in BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’: My second innings started in 2004

Chetan Hansraj recalls his TV debut in BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’: My second innings started in 2004

Boman Irani on Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan’s new avatars in ‘Haiwaan’: Should be excited to see the change

Boman Irani on Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan’s new avatars in ‘Haiwaan’: Should be excited to see the change