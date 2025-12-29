Varun Dhawan bids adieu to his fur baby: 'Heaven gained another angel'

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Varun Dhawan has lost his fur baby, Angel. Grieving the loss, he thanked Angel for being an amazing pet and also a good sister to their other fur friend, Joey.

Varun took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video compilation of some precious moments with Angel over the years.

The 'October' actor also penned a heartfelt goodbye note saying, "Rip angel. Today heaven gained another angel. Think u for being a wonderful pup and an amazing sister to joey we will miss u. See u down the road (sic)."

Reacting to the unfortunate news, actress Mouni Roy commented, "Im so terribly sorry".

Mrunal Thakur added, "WHAT".

Varun has always been vocal about his love for his pets.

During his recent appearance on the celebrity chat show, "Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle", alongside Alia Bhatt he disclosed that he has the same love for his dog and daughter Lara.

As Varun shared that he can do anything for his pet Joey, host Twinkle Khanna asked him, "What about Lara?"

To this, Varun reacted by saying, "To be honest, and I am not just saying this because we are on camera to sound cool, I don't differentiate between both of them. I can't. It's the first time I have had a puppy, so the bond I have with him is on another level. I don't think I can have it with another living being."

Varun further shed light on the impact that the arrival of his pet Joey has had on him as a person.

"I personally changed a lot when I got Joey, my dog, my puppy. When I got him, I changed," he said.

Learning this, a confused Twinkle asked, "One second, you didn't change when you had a baby, but you changed for the puppy."

At this, Alia clarified, saying, "Joey came first!."

