Varun Badola says it would be foolish not to listen to his National Award-winning actress wife, Rajeshwari Sachdev

Mumbai Oct 10 (IANS) Television star Varun Badola has spoken about the role his wife, actress Rajeshwari Sachdev, plays in his creative journey, describing her as his biggest critic and an integral part of his growth as an artist.

In a recent interaction with IANS, Varun shared how she plays an important role in his career. When IANS asked him about whether Rajeshwari gives him any critical feedback, Varun nodded in affirmation and beamed with pride. While elaborating to IANS, Varun shared, "As a critic, definitely yes. You don't live with an actor and expect only applause.

She gives me honest, valuable feedback. We respect each other's craft deeply. We knew we were marrying professionals." He further added, "She earned a national award before she was 25 years old. So not listening to her would be foolish. Sometimes she questions my choices, and I just laugh and say, 'That's what paid for the things we buy.' Varun further also reflected on his personal life and his bond with his teenage son.

When IANS asked him about his bonding with his son, who is now in his teenage years, Varun said, 'My bond with my son mirrors the relationship I had with my own father, full of ease and openness.' We could talk about anything, and mutual respect was always present. Every relationship has its boundaries, of course, but we never struggled to communicate. I have tried to maintain the same comfort with my son, and it's made all the difference.

For the uninitiated, Varun Badola and Rajeshwari Sachdev tied the knot in 2004 in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple also participated together in the popular dance reality show, "Nach Baliye", where their chemistry was appreciated by audiences.

They are parents to a son, Devagya, who is currently in his teens. On the work front, Varun Badola is set to return with the second season of the hit web show "Jamunapaar".

The first season received critical acclaim for its authentic storytelling, with both Varun and the lead actor, Rithvik Sahore, being lauded for their portrayal of a father-son relationship on screen.

Their emotional bond and nuanced performances became one of the highlights of the show.

