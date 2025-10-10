October 10, 2025 10:20 PM हिंदी

Varun Badola says it would be foolish not to listen to his National Award-winning actress wife, Rajeshwari Sachdev

Mumbai Oct 10 (IANS) Television star Varun Badola has spoken about the role his wife, actress Rajeshwari Sachdev, plays in his creative journey, describing her as his biggest critic and an integral part of his growth as an artist.

In a recent interaction with IANS, Varun shared how she plays an important role in his career. When IANS asked him about whether Rajeshwari gives him any critical feedback, Varun nodded in affirmation and beamed with pride. While elaborating to IANS, Varun shared, "As a critic, definitely yes. You don't live with an actor and expect only applause.

She gives me honest, valuable feedback. We respect each other's craft deeply. We knew we were marrying professionals." He further added, "She earned a national award before she was 25 years old. So not listening to her would be foolish. Sometimes she questions my choices, and I just laugh and say, 'That's what paid for the things we buy.' Varun further also reflected on his personal life and his bond with his teenage son.

When IANS asked him about his bonding with his son, who is now in his teenage years, Varun said, 'My bond with my son mirrors the relationship I had with my own father, full of ease and openness.' We could talk about anything, and mutual respect was always present. Every relationship has its boundaries, of course, but we never struggled to communicate. I have tried to maintain the same comfort with my son, and it's made all the difference.

For the uninitiated, Varun Badola and Rajeshwari Sachdev tied the knot in 2004 in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple also participated together in the popular dance reality show, "Nach Baliye", where their chemistry was appreciated by audiences.

They are parents to a son, Devagya, who is currently in his teens. On the work front, Varun Badola is set to return with the second season of the hit web show "Jamunapaar".

The first season received critical acclaim for its authentic storytelling, with both Varun and the lead actor, Rithvik Sahore, being lauded for their portrayal of a father-son relationship on screen.

Their emotional bond and nuanced performances became one of the highlights of the show.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

President Murmu offers prayers at Somnath Temple in Gujarat; visits Gir National Park

President Murmu offers prayers at Somnath Temple in Gujarat; visits Gir National Park

India’s first Large Language Model slated for launch by year end

India’s first Large Language Model slated for launch by year end

Centre asks airlines to strictly adhere to safety protocols, keep airfares reasonable

Centre asks airlines to strictly adhere to safety protocols, keep airfares reasonable

Singapore hand India a 27-7 defeat in water polo classification matches in the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Friday. Photo credit: SFI

Asian Aquatics C’ships: Singapore hand India a 27-7 defeat in water polo classification matches

Ranji Trophy: Azharuddeen to lead Kerala; Samson returns to red-ball setup

Ranji Trophy: Azharuddeen to lead Kerala; Samson returns to red-ball setup

Madhya Pradesh: SDPO among 10 cops suspended for embezzlement of hawala money

Madhya Pradesh: SDPO among 10 cops suspended for embezzlement of hawala money

Migratory bird slender-billed curlew extinct now

Migratory bird slender-billed curlew extinct now

Manipur emerges as transit hub for human trafficking: Women panel

Manipur emerges as transit hub for human trafficking: Women panel

We want to bat as long as possible and get the best total, says B Sai Sudharsan after scoring 87 against West Indies on the opening day of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd Test: We want to bat as long as possible and get the best total, says Sudharsan

Trailer of Harish Kalyan's 'Diesel' promises a film with an explosive plot! (Photo Credit: Harish Kalyan/X)

Trailer of Harish Kalyan's 'Diesel' promises a film with an explosive plot!