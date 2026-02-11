February 11, 2026 5:43 PM हिंदी

Vande Mataram guidelines in nation’s interest, says former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari

‘Vande Mataram’ guidelines in nation’s interest, says former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari on Wednesday welcomed the Union Home Ministry’s fresh guidelines mandating the rendition of all six stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ at designated government functions and in schools, saying the move was in the interest of the nation and should not be opposed.

Speaking to IANS, Ansari said, “It is a good thing. Everyone should say ‘Vande Mataram’. We also say it. There is nothing wrong in it. Some people try to find fault in everything.”

He added that the song had been part of the curriculum since primary school. “We have studied from primary to high school and intermediate, and it was taught from the primary level itself. Now the government has made it mandatory, which is a very good step. Everyone should recite ‘Vande Mataram’. There should be no discrimination in this. Along with education, it is also very important. People have been reciting it earlier as well, and they will continue to do so,” he said.

Responding to those opposing the proposal, Ansari remarked that a few individuals tend to object whenever something good is done.

The new rules state that when both the national song and the national anthem are performed at the same event, ‘Vande Mataram’ must precede ‘Jana Gana Mana’. The Ministry has also clarified that those present are required to stand to attention during the rendition of the national song. However, this requirement will not apply in cinema halls when the song is played as part of a film or documentary.

Until now, ‘Vande Mataram’ did not have a clearly defined national protocol, unlike the national anthem, which is governed by formal rules. The Centre said the move aims to remove what it described as an artificial distinction between “acceptable” and “excluded” verses and to treat the song as a complete composition as originally written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

The guidelines come amid the Narendra Modi government’s year-long programme marking 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ and follow an extended parliamentary debate on its usage.

--IANS

sn/rad

LATEST NEWS

S. Africa envoy says first ever India-SACU trade pact will boost economic ties

S. Africa envoy says first ever India-SACU trade pact will boost economic ties

Thailand's Chantham eyes 2026 Rising Stars Women’s Asia Cup as platform to close gap with top teams

Thailand's Chantham eyes 2026 Rising Stars Women’s Asia Cup as platform to close gap with top teams

India needs 3.2 million green‑skilled workers by 2030: Report

India needs 3.2 million green‑skilled workers by 2030: Report

Trinamool takes separate route from Congress on LS Speaker impeachment issue

Trinamool takes separate route from Congress on LS Speaker impeachment issue

T20 WC: ‘So unlucky, gave everything on the ground,’ says Afghan skipper Rashid after loss to SA in thriller

T20 WC: ‘So unlucky, gave everything on the ground,’ says Afghan skipper Rashid after loss to SA in thriller

India leading initiator in addressing key challenges facing Global South: SA envoy (File image)

India leading initiator in addressing key challenges facing Global South: SA envoy

T20 WC: Namibia’s teen fast bowling sensation Heingo promises to keep India to 180 (Credit: ICC)

T20 WC: Namibia’s teen fast bowling sensation Heingo promises to keep India to 180

T20 WC: Stoinis, Renshaw guide Australia to 182/6 against Ireland

T20 WC: Stoinis, Renshaw guide Australia to 182/6 against Ireland

Spurs sack manager Thomas Frank after eight months in charge (Credit: X/Tottenham Hotspur)

Spurs sack manager Thomas Frank after eight months in charge

India strengthens anti‑smuggling tech driven enforcement with multilateral pacts

India strengthens anti‑smuggling tech driven enforcement with multilateral pacts