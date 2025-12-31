December 31, 2025 6:23 PM हिंदी

Vande Bharat sleeper train clears 180 kmph high-speed trial

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Indian Railways on Wednesday successfully completed the final high-speed trial of the indigenously developed Vande Bharat Sleeper Train -- marking a major step forward in India’s push for modern and self-reliant rail technology.

The trial was conducted under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety on the Kota–Nagda section, where the train achieved a top speed of 180 kmph.

According to the ministry, the train performed well across all safety and technical parameters, and the trial was declared successful.

During the high-speed run, detailed checks were carried out on ride stability, vibration and oscillation behaviour, braking systems, emergency braking response, and other critical safety features.

The train was found to be stable and safe even at higher speeds, clearing an important regulatory milestone.

Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of the trial on social media.

The video showed the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train running smoothly at 180 kmph and featured a water-glass test, where glasses filled with water remained steady without spilling.

The demonstration highlighted the train’s advanced suspension system and superior ride comfort.

The 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper Train has been designed for long-distance travel and offers modern facilities aimed at improving passenger comfort and safety.

It features comfortable sleeper berths, automatic doors, improved suspension, modern toilets, digital passenger information systems, and energy-efficient technologies.

Advanced fire detection, safety monitoring systems, and CCTV-based surveillance have also been built into the train.

In terms of safety and technology, the train is equipped with the KAVACH automatic train protection system, crashworthy couplers, anti-climbers, and fire barrier doors.

It also includes regenerative braking for better energy efficiency, UV-C-based air disinfection in air-conditioning units, centrally controlled automatic plug doors, and wider sealed gangways.

Emergency communication systems allow passengers to directly contact the train manager or loco pilot when needed, while special facilities have been provided for Divyangjan passengers.

