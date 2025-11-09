Uttarakhand made significant progress in every aspect: PM Modi on 25th Foundation Day

Dehradun, Nov 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Uttarakhand's 25th Foundation Day celebrations on Sunday and said that the state has "made significant progress in every aspect" and the journey of development has been "remarkable" -- a symbol of policies that include the collective determination of every resident of the state.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth more than Rs 8,140 crore, including the inauguration of projects worth more than Rs 930 crore and the foundation stone laying of projects worth more than Rs 7,210 crore.

Greeting the gathering in the regional Garhwali language, the Prime Minister congratulated the people of the state on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Uttarakhand's Foundation Day.

"The dream that god-like people of Uttarakhand struggled to fulfil for years was achieved during the tenure of the Atal government 25 years ago. And in these 25 years of journey, today, the success Uttarakhand achieved makes every person who fought for the formation of the beautiful state very happy. Those who love the mountains, Uttarakhand's culture, beauty and are fond of the people of the Devbhoomi, are joyful today," PM Modi said.

"I am happy that the double-engine BJP government is committed to taking the potential of Uttarakhand to a new height. I congratulate everyone on the silver jubilee celebrations of Uttarakhand. I also pay tributes to the people who sacrificed their lives during the statehood protests," he added.

The Prime Minister also recalled his "spiritual journey" to Uttarakhand.

"You all know my deep connection with Uttarakhand. When I used to come here for the spiritual journey, the hard work and difficulties and the passion of the people of the mountain state always inspired me. The days I have spent here have introduced me to the limitless potential of the people here. That is why, when I said that this decade belongs to Uttarakhand after I offered my prayers at Baba Kedar, this was not just a remark but my belief in you all. Today, when the state is marking its 25th year, this belief of mine has become more determined," he added.

PM Modi said that when the state was formed 25 years ago, it faced several challenges like limited resources, small budget, limited employment opportunities and maximum requirements were "fulfilled through the help of the Centre". He contrasted the time with the present day and said, "Today, the picture has completely changed."

During the event in Dehradun, he participated in and inaugurated an exhibition and also interacted with various stakeholders of the state. He also launched a coffee table book and a commemorative postal stamp during the programme.

Speaking about the exhibition, he said, "The exhibition showcases glimpses of Uttarakhand's remarkable journey over the past 25 years. The stories of success in various sectors such as infrastructure, education, industry, tourism, health, power, and rural development are truly inspiring. 25 ago, Uttarakhand's budget was only Rs 4,000 crore. Those who are 25 years old today would have no idea what things were like back then. At that time, the state's budget was Rs 4,000 crore; today, it has crossed Rs one lakh crore."

"In these 25 years, the electricity production in Uttarakhand has increased four times, and the length of roads in Uttarakhand has increased twice. Earlier, 4,000 tourists used to come here from air routes; today, over 6,000 people embark on this journey," he said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that in the past 25 years, the number of engineering colleges has increased more than tenfold, as earlier, there was only one medical college in the state; today, there are 10.

"Uttarakhand has made significant progress in every aspect. The journey of development has been remarkable, a result of policies that include everyone and the collective determination of every resident of Uttarakhand," he added.

He also mentioned that Uttarakhand is "fully determined" to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Uttarakhand, often referred to as Devbhoomi (the land of Gods), was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, becoming the 27th state of India. The day stands as a tribute to its journey from a people's movement to a model of balanced development, faith, and modernity.

The projects inaugurated by PM Modi relate to key sectors such as drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

He also released a support amount of Rs 62 crore to more than 28,000 farmers directly into their bank accounts under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

--IANS

sd/dpb