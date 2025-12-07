'Maharashtra at risk of becoming Bengal if society doesn't unite': Minister Mangal Pratap Lodha

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Maharashtra's Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, on Saturday, came down heavily on those involved in encroachment and allowing illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants.

Minister Lodha said, "Our policy is clear -- we do not want forced or illegal guests. Rohingya and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants will not benefit from schemes meant for Indian citizens. Ignoring illegal immigration can allow terrorists like Ajmal Kasab to resurface, and incidents like bomb blasts in Mumbai could happen again. There can be no compromise on Mumbai's security."

"Illegal immigration is the biggest threat to the city's safety. If Maharashtra is to be prevented from turning into another Bengal, all sections of society must now unite, and this is the need of the hour," he added.

He also said, "There is no place in Maharashtra for Bangladeshi or Rohingya illegal immigrants, and no leniency will be given for encroachment on government land. Recovering public land is our legal responsibility. Anyone trying to pressure or threaten me over these actions will not succeed; I will continue to come forward to serve the people, regardless of threats."

He emphasised, "Every official in the state administration should have the freedom to fulfil their political responsibilities. My duty is to manage government land transparently, remove encroachments, and use these lands for the benefit of society. This issue is neither political nor religious; it is purely about enforcing the law and maintaining order in Mumbai. My objective is to make all government lands in Mumbai, not just in Malvani, free from encroachment."

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the K.E.M. Citizen Health Training Centre in Malad-Malvani on Saturday.

On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Minister Lodha suggested naming the hospital after Bharat Ratna B.R. Ambedkar as a mark of tribute.

The hospital, which had been stalled for several years, was rapidly completed during the current MahaYuti government's tenure.

The Union government will now provide medical services on a larger scale, with the capacity to treat nearly 400 patients simultaneously.

Equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and essential facilities, it will offer high-quality healthcare to citizens.

--IANS

brt/khz