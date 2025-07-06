July 06, 2025 12:06 AM हिंदी

Uttarakhand CM orders strict action; two separate cases filed for misusing govt schemes

Dehradun, July 5 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday took a tough stand in cases where some people were found wrongly taking advantage of government schemes. In this matter, two separate cases have been registered at Kotwali Nagar and Thana Rajpur, on the instructions of the Chief Minister.

The concerned officials have been told that such ineligible people should not be spared at all, and strict action should be taken against them.

In this matter, a complaint was given to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, by the District Supply Officer, Dehradun and the Ayushman Department. It was said that ration cards are made by the government for people with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakhs. On receiving complaints of ration cards being made by ineligible people, when the Supply Department investigated the ration cards, the ration cards of many people were found to be fake. On this basis, these people were taking advantage of health services improperly by using their Ayushman cards.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, SSP Dehradun registered cases at Kotwali Nagar and Thana Rajpur in the matter immediately. The police are investigating both cases thoroughly. All such people are being identified who have taken advantage of government schemes by preparing fake documents.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Dhami took to the fields and joined the farmers in planting paddy saplings.

The Chief Minister keenly participated in the traditional paddy farming in Khatima and described the experience as a ‘revival of old memories’.

He also paid tribute to the hard work, sacrifice, and dedication of the farmers and stated, “Farmers not only form the backbone of our economy but also remain the carriers of our culture and traditions."

