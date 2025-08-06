August 06, 2025 6:09 PM हिंदी

Uttarakhand cloudburst: CM Dhami meets affected families, assures all possible assistance

Uttarakhand cloudburst: CM Dhami meets affected families, assures all possible assistance

Dehradun, Aug 6 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday reached the cloudburst-hit Uttarkashi region and met the families of those affected by the devastating mudslide, triggered by flash floods. He assured the affected families of all possible assistance in this difficult hour and also sought to comfort them by embracing and hugging them.

Taking to X handle, Uttarakhand CM wrote, “In Dharaali (Uttarkashi), I met with the families of those affected by the disaster and assured them of all possible assistance in this hour of crisis. This disaster has caused immense grief to many families, and we understand their pain.”

“Our government stands fully with the affected families. Disaster management and relief operations are being conducted swiftly. Our priority is to search for every missing person and provide complete support to the affected families,” he added.

The Chief Minister also instructed the district administration and all departments to speed up relief and rescue operations, adding that rescuing every individual was his administration’s top priority.

“Our first and foremost priority at this hour is to ensure relief and rescue operations. State rescue teams along with NDRF, SDRF and Army are working in tandem to salvage the situation,” CM Dhami told the scribes.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister undertook an aerial survey of the flash floods-triggered mudslide zone and instructed officials to remain on 24-hour alert mode.

“In Dharali, Uttarkashi, all government agencies, departments, and the army are engaged in relief and rescue operations with mutual coordination. Last night, more than 130 people were rescued. Closed routes are being reopened, and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” he informed.

Dharali village in Uttarkashi was hit by a raging mudslide triggered by flash floods on Tuesday afternoon. The picturesque village, home to various hotels, homestays and restaurants, was washed away by the raging river water flowing down the hill, causing widespread devastation and destruction.

The village is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri, the place where the river Ganga originates.

The Indian Army is also engaged in relief and rescue efforts, with its MI-17 and Chinook helicopters lifting the stranded villagers to safety.

--IANS

mr/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Uttarakhand cloudburst: ITBP rescues over 100, braces for more amid harsh weather

Uttarakhand cloudburst: ITBP rescues over 100, braces for more amid harsh weather

Sonali Bendre talks about the changing dynamics of relationships in the internet era

Sonali Bendre talks about the changing dynamics of relationships in the internet era

Joe Jonas talks about raising daughter after growing up with only brothers

Joe Jonas talks about raising daughter after growing up with only brothers

Yukti Kapoor shares she was drawn to the emotional duality of her character in ‘Let's Play Game’

Yukti Kapoor shares she was drawn to the emotional duality of her character in ‘Let's Play Game’

Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu whip up a rebellion in Ghaati's explosive trailer; film to hit screens on Sept 5

Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu whip up a rebellion in Ghaati's explosive trailer; film to hit screens on Sept 5

Australian online safety commissioner says tech giants failing to tackle child abuse (Representational image)

Australian Online Safety Commissioner says tech giants failing to tackle child abuse

Japanese PM offers condolences to Hiroshima atomic bombing victims

Japanese PM offers condolences to Hiroshima atomic bombing victims

Formula 1: Alpine driver Franco Colapinto crashes during tyre test at Hungaroring (Credit: X/Franco Colapinto)

Formula 1: Alpine driver Franco Colapinto crashes during tyre test at Hungaroring

Nasscom selects 37 startups for 3rd Cohort of GenAI Foundry Program

Nasscom selects 37 startups for 3rd cohort of GenAI Foundry Programme

VIP Clothing’s Q1 net profit falls over 8.2 pc to Rs 2.22 crore

VIP Clothing’s Q1 net profit falls over 8.2 pc to Rs 2.22 crore