May 03, 2026 11:49 AM हिंदी

National Wheelchair Cricket C'ship 2026 kicks off in Greater Noida

National Wheelchair Cricket C'ship 2026 kicks off in Greater Noida

Greater Noida, May 2 (IANS) The 5th National Wheelchair Cricket Championship 2026, organised by the Wheelchair Cricket India Association (WCIA), has officially declared open at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, marking the beginning of an inspiring celebration of resilience, talent, and inclusive sports.

The tournament, set to run from May 3 to May 10 features top teams from across the country competing in an exciting “Super 5” grand finale format, showcasing the highest level of wheelchair cricket in India.

Renowned actor Jackie Shroff graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and officially inaugurated the championship. Deeply moved by the passion and determination of the players, he shared an inspiring message:

“My message for everyone is that be bindaas in life. These players have been playing so well. I saw these players and I’m overwhelmed by the passion they have,” said Jackie Shroff.

He further emphasized the need for greater support towards para-sports:

“I want to come here every year and support these players. I want sponsors should also support them. Big companies should come and sponsor them,” he added.

Adding to the significance of the event, Ravi Kant Chauhan, Secretary of DCCI, highlighted the importance of institutional support and inclusivity in sports:

"The 5th National Wheelchair Cricket Championship is a testament to the incredible determination and spirit of these athletes. Platforms like these are crucial in ensuring that talent is recognised beyond physical limitations. We are committed to supporting initiatives that promote inclusivity and provide equal opportunities for special-abled sportspersons to excel at the national level,” he said.

The championship stands as a powerful platform for specially-abled athletes to demonstrate their skills and competitive spirit, while also promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities in sports.

The Wheelchair Cricket India Association continues to play a pivotal role in empowering athletes and promoting wheelchair cricket across the country, with this championship serving as one of its flagship events.

--IANS

bc/

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