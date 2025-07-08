Uttar Pradesh takes major leap in SDG index, climbs from 29th to 18th rank

July 08, 2025 8:52 PM हिंदी

Lucknow, July 8 (IANS) In a remarkable development, Uttar Pradesh leapfrogged several notches in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) index and got itself positioned in the ‘Front Runner’ category as against the ‘Performer’ category earlier.

In the recently released rankings, the Hindi heartland improved its SDG score in the national index from 29th to 18th spot.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, in a high-level review meeting on Tuesday, assessed the state’s remarkable progress on SDGs and termed it a landmark achievement.

“This is the result of clear policy direction, effective implementation of schemes, and active public participation,” the CM said.

He mentioned that Uttar Pradesh has taken significant strides in various areas of sustainable development over the past few years and emphasised that this achievement is not just about improved scores but reflects real change aimed at benefiting everyone, including the deprived and marginalised population.

CM Yogi highlighted the crucial role of government schemes such as Har Ghar Jal, Har Ghar Bijli, Kanya Sumangala, Poshan Abhiyan, Mukhyamantri Arogya Yojana, Mission Shakti, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mission Kayakalp, and ODOP in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the grassroots level.

He said these schemes have improved the lives of people and strengthened trust in the system.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to implement the SDGs in mission mode at the grassroots level. He instructed that information about all schemes must reach Gram Panchayats, and their benefits should reach the intended beneficiaries on time. He said that achieving SDG targets is a shared responsibility of every department, district, and Panchayat.

Underlining the importance of timely data collection, he said that true progress can only be measured with reliable data. CM Yogi directed officials to prepare and publish SDG profiles for all districts.

"Data is not just a record—it is the foundation of policy decisions. Inaccurate or incomplete data neither reflects the real picture nor helps in effective planning," he added.

