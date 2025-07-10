Uttar Pradesh gears up for Kanwar Yatra amid tight security arrangements

Lucknow, July 10 (IANS) With the Kanwar Yatra set to begin on July 11, preparations have been completed across Uttar Pradesh to ensure that devotees undertaking the annual pilgrimage face no obstacles.

The Kanwar Yatra sees millions of devotees of Lord Shiva, known as Kanwariyas, travel to pilgrimage sites such as Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri, and Ajgaibinath Temple in Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, to collect holy water from the Ganga during the sacred month of Shravan, also known as Sawan.

To ensure security and smooth facilitation, the Uttar Pradesh Police has deployed the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Quick Response Team (QRT), and Anti-Terror Squad.

According to guidelines issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna, the deployment includes 587 gazetted officers, 2,040 inspectors, 13,520 sub-inspectors, 39,965 head constables and constables, 1,486 women sub-inspectors, 8,541 women constables and head constables, 50 companies of the Central Police Force and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC), and 1,424 Home Guards. Round-the-clock patrolling has been initiated with special arrangements made for UP-112 vehicles and personnel.

In a unique gesture in Sambhal, residents of Deepa Sarai voluntarily removed illegal encroachments after being advised by local authorities ahead of the Yatra.

"Yesterday, DM came here and advised us to remove the illegal encroachments along the Kanwar Yatra route. We have been given two days, and hence we voluntarily removed the illegal construction," a local resident told IANS.

Officials appreciated this public cooperation, which is contributing significantly to the smooth organisation of the pilgrimage.

In Bareilly, preparations have also been finalised.

Speaking to the reporters, DIG Ajay Sahni said, "As you all know, the Shravan month of 2025 is beginning from tomorrow. In view of this, full preparations have been made across all four districts of the Bareilly Range. The entire range has been divided into Super Zones, Zones, Sectors, and Sub-sectors."

"Around 6,000 police personnel, including Additional SPs, COs, Inspectors, and officials of all levels, will be deployed. Additionally, 26 platoons of PAC and one company of RAF are being deployed, considering the sensitivity of Bareilly. One flood relief PAC platoon is also being deployed to prevent drowning incidents," he added.

The DIG also advised Kanwariyas to carry their ID cards and seek or extend help to fellow pilgrims as needed.

In Meerut, preparations have been made along eight designated routes.

"All eight routes have been prepared. The electrical connections are also being done. The liquor shops have also been covered, and the food stalls along the route have been registered to avoid any inconvenience to the pilgrims. Food and Safety Department employees have also made arrangements to ensure the religious sanctity of the devotees," said District Magistrate V.K. Singh.

SSP Vipin Taara informed that the police force has been deployed across all areas.

"1,400 CCTV cameras have also been installed along the yatra route, and these will be monitored 24/7. Drones, equipped with night vision cameras, will also be used for surveillance," he told IANS.

A dedicated social media and cybercrime cell has also been activated to counter misinformation and handle complaints during the Yatra.

In Sultanpur, preparations are in their final stages.

SP Kunwar Anupam Singh told IANS, "To ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra during the month of Shravan, senior officials and local police have held Committee meetings at police stations, and all routes have been thoroughly inspected."

Similarly, districts such as Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, and Kanpur have made comprehensive arrangements to manage the inflow of devotees.

Local divers have been stationed along riverbanks and canals after undergoing training, while barricading and warning signs have been installed to prevent accidents. As many as 395 drones have been deployed to assist in monitoring the pilgrimage.

The administration has decided to share mobile numbers of all police officers, station in-charges, traffic diversion schemes, and other essential information via barcodes published in newspapers, displayed on hoardings, and circulated on social media to provide timely information to devotees.

On the main Kanwar route, 1,845 water service centres, 829 medical camps, and 1,222 police help centres and control rooms have been set up.

In line with DGP guidelines, 29,454 CCTV cameras have been installed along the route and at camps after anti-sabotage checks. These will be used for real-time monitoring through drones and surveillance rooms.

An eight-member team at the Social Media Centre of the DGP Headquarters will remain on high alert to track and verify social media inputs related to the Yatra.

They will take immediate action against those spreading misinformation. Another eight-member team has been constituted to monitor news inputs from electronic media, UP-112, and other channels around the clock.

Traffic management has been prioritised with proper lighting, electronic signboards, and route indicators installed at key intersections. Highways with potential congestion points have been marked for traffic diversion.

The proposed barricading and diversion schemes are also being rehearsed in advance, and updates will be disseminated through press releases, newspapers, local channels, and social media platforms.

Guidelines have been issued to ensure Kanwariyas walk only on the left side of highways and that Bhandaara or camps are set up at least 20 feet from the roadside.

Devotees are also being cautioned against overspeeding or reckless driving.

Special safety measures have been implemented for women Kanwariyas, and immediate action has been promised in cases of misconduct or indecent behaviour.

To maintain food quality and prevent price extortion, hotels and dhabas on the Kanwar route will be inspected in coordination with the Food Department. Additionally, the display of food item rate lists to prevent overcharging will be made mandatory.

