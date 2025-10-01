October 01, 2025 8:06 PM हिंदी

UP: Bus travel gets cheaper, fares slashed by 10 pc for Dussehra and Diwali

Lucknow, Oct 1 (IANS) In a bid to further uplift the spirit of residents during the ongoing festive season, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a reduction in bus fares, including the air-conditioner ones, thereby enhancing the comfort and convenience of the daily commuters and passengers.

The festive gesture by the Uttar Pradesh government for the upcoming festivals – Dussehra and Diwali has brought a smile to people’s faces, and they are happily welcoming it.

All the air-conditioned buses, operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), will see a fare cut of up to 10 per cent, starting from Wednesday, and the discounted rates will remain in effect until further notice.

Highlighting the government’s focus on enhancing passenger services, Transport Minister (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh said the move aims to provide commuters with a more comfortable and affordable travel experience.

The fare reduction applies to Janrath, Pink, Shatabdi, Volvo, and AC sleeper bus services. However, this concession will not apply to newly registered air-conditioned buses from 01 January 2024 onwards.

How do bus fares stand in AC buses, after a 10 per cent discount

3*2 Bus Service – Rs 1.45 per kilometre

2*2 Bus Service – Rs1.60 per kilometre

High-End (Volvo) Buses – Rs 2.30 per kilometre

Air-Conditioned Sleeper- 2.10 per kilometre

The transport minister also said that special counselling is being provided to the drivers and conductors to motivate them to attract more passengers, so that the bus corporation’s gross revenue reserves don’t get affected by this move.

Earlier in the day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami and reiterated his government’s resolve to lower crime rates against women and ensure that they live with safety, dignity, and self-reliance.

“Despite being India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh today records the lowest crimes against women while leading the nation in punishments and convictions,” CM Yogi said with pride.

--IANS

mr/dan

