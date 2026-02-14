February 14, 2026 7:50 PM हिंदी

Uttam Singh shares why the compositions of current era isn’t working

Uttam Singh shares why the compositions of current era isn’t working

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Music composer Uttam Singh, who is known for his work on ‘Gadar’, has shared why the new music isn’t working.

The music composer spoke with IANS, and shared that the music of the current era lacks melody, which is the foundation to any good song.

He told IANS, “The old music is still going on. Today, no matter how big films are getting hit, old songs are being taken. So, first of all, this is a very wrong thing. That you are making films with old songs because new songs are being created. Why are they not being said? Because there is no depth. Because there is no melody, because there is no music, because there are no lyrics. That's why those songs come, get danced and go”.

He further mentioned, “The old music that has already been hit, here I will definitely say that the songs that have been used in ‘Gadar 2’, the songs are the same. A song is land. It is difficult to make land.The rest of the land, whether you make a plant or a bungalow, or make a field, it is up to you. But the song is the land. Creating the land is a very big thing”.

Earlier, he shared how the industry treated the late singing legend, as he said, “I have always seen Lata ji as Goddess Saraswati. We worship Saraswati because we belong to the arts. And living Saraswati was only and only Lata ji. I have worked with her for almost 40 years since I started playing around 1965-1966. I kept working with her”.

“And I have arranged many songs with her. Here I would like to tell you one thing, that there was a time, when producers, directors, music directors, writers, cameramen, actresses, actors, everyone had a wish that Lata ji should sing in our film”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

‘We were 20-30 runs short today,’ says Scotland skipper Richie Berrington after their defeat to England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘We were 20-30 runs short today,’ says Scotland skipper Berrington after defeat to England

We are part of one civilization – Western civilization: US Secy of State Marco Rubio in Munich

We are part of one civilization – Western civilization: US Secy of State Marco Rubio in Munich

Bangladesh: BNP's Tarique Rahman calls for maintaining law and order ‘at any cost’ (File image)

Bangladesh: BNP's Tarique Rahman calls for maintaining law and order ‘at any cost’

Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade reach mixed doubles final, Sathiyan in men’s singles quarters in the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in Chennai on Saturday.

WTT Star Contender Chennai: Desai-Ghorpade reach mixed doubles final, Sathiyan in men’s singles quarters

Gujarat Titans reach over 5,100 children as third edition of Junior Titans concludes in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans reach over 5,100 children as third edition of Junior Titans concludes in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans to have next preparation camp for IPL 2026 from February 16, confirms COO

Gujarat Titans to have next preparation camp for IPL 2026 from February 16, confirms COO

Uttam Singh shares why the compositions of current era isn’t working

Uttam Singh shares why the compositions of current era isn’t working

Tom Banton’s fifty guides England to a five-wicket victory over Scotland in a Group C clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Tom Banton’s fifty guides England to five-wicket victory over Scotland

Global inaction enables Pakistan's proxy warfare against neighbours: Report (File image)

Global inaction enables Pakistan's proxy warfare against neighbours: Report

T20 WC: Bosch comes in as South Africa elect to bowl against New Zealand

T20 WC: Bosch comes in as South Africa elect to bowl against New Zealand