Usman Tariq trolls Cameron Green after 'chucking' gesture in Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I

Lahore, Feb 1 (IANS) Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq responded sharply on social media after Australian all-rounder Cameron Green appeared to question his bowling action during the second T20I match played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Tariq posted a meme on Instagram on Sunday, suggesting that Green’s reaction was driven by frustration following his dismissal. Though he did not mention Green by name, the timing and message of the post were widely seen as a clear response to the on-field incident.

The incident occurred in the 11th over of Australia’s chase when Green was dismissed while trying to play an aggressive shot against Tariq. As he walked back to the pavilion, Green was caught on camera making a hand gesture that many interpreted as an accusation of ‘chucking’. The gesture quickly became a talking point among fans on social media, with some demanding a ban on the Pakistan bowler.

Tariq is known for an unusual bowling action that includes a brief pause before releasing the ball. He has faced scrutiny in the past and was reported twice for a suspect action during the Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, on both occasions, he was later cleared after undergoing testing.

Tariq was also embroiled in a chucking row ahead of the ILT20 final in the United Arab Emirates, forced to defend his unconventional action, which he claimed fell within all allowable 15-degree parameters of elbow straightening.

Speaking of the match, coming to bat after winning the toss, Pakistan posted a mammoth total of 198 runs in 20 overs with the help of skipper Salman Agha's knock of 76 and wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan, who scored 53 runs.

Australia looked clueless throughout the chase and was bundled out for just 108 runs in 15.4 overs. Green was the lone player to cross the 30-run mark. With this win, Pakistan has clinched the three-match series by winning the first two matches.

