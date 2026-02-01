February 01, 2026 2:24 PM हिंदी

Usman Tariq trolls Cameron Green after 'chucking' gesture in Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I

Usman Tariq trolls Cameron Green after 'chucking' gesture in the second T20I between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. Photo credit:

Lahore, Feb 1 (IANS) Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq responded sharply on social media after Australian all-rounder Cameron Green appeared to question his bowling action during the second T20I match played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Tariq posted a meme on Instagram on Sunday, suggesting that Green’s reaction was driven by frustration following his dismissal. Though he did not mention Green by name, the timing and message of the post were widely seen as a clear response to the on-field incident.

The incident occurred in the 11th over of Australia’s chase when Green was dismissed while trying to play an aggressive shot against Tariq. As he walked back to the pavilion, Green was caught on camera making a hand gesture that many interpreted as an accusation of ‘chucking’. The gesture quickly became a talking point among fans on social media, with some demanding a ban on the Pakistan bowler.

Tariq is known for an unusual bowling action that includes a brief pause before releasing the ball. He has faced scrutiny in the past and was reported twice for a suspect action during the Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, on both occasions, he was later cleared after undergoing testing.

Tariq was also embroiled in a chucking row ahead of the ILT20 final in the United Arab Emirates, forced to defend his unconventional action, which he claimed fell within all allowable 15-degree parameters of elbow straightening.

Speaking of the match, coming to bat after winning the toss, Pakistan posted a mammoth total of 198 runs in 20 overs with the help of skipper Salman Agha's knock of 76 and wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan, who scored 53 runs.

Australia looked clueless throughout the chase and was bundled out for just 108 runs in 15.4 overs. Green was the lone player to cross the 30-run mark. With this win, Pakistan has clinched the three-match series by winning the first two matches.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

India charts rare earth corridors to break China’s grip on critical minerals

India charts rare earth corridors to break China’s grip on critical minerals

Mahindra's overall auto sales touch 1,04,309 units in Jan, up by 24 pc

Mahindra's overall auto sales touch 1,04,309 units in Jan, up by 24 pc

Tata Motors posts January sales at 71,066 units, up by 47.1 pc

Tata Motors posts January sales at 71,066 units, up by 47.1 pc

Shanaya Kapoor spends her Saturday night listening to ‘Jee Liya’ on loop

Shanaya Kapoor spends her Saturday night listening to ‘Jee Liya’ on loop

Revision on price bands of precious metals ETFs only for today: BSE

Revision on price bands of precious metals ETFs only for today: BSE

Hitesh Gulia, Sachin Siwach and Lovlina Borgohain headline India’s strong 33-member squad for BOXAM Elite International 2026 to be held in La Nucia, Alicante, Spain. Photo credit: BFI

BOXAM Elite 2026: Hitesh, Sachin, and Lovlina headline India’s strong 33-member squad

Bangladesh: BNP election office vandalised in Dinajpur amid campaign tensions

Bangladesh: BNP election office vandalised in Dinajpur amid campaign tensions

Baloch people, exiled leaders back BLA’s ‘Operation Herof 2.0’ against Pak forces

Baloch people, exiled leaders back BLA’s ‘Operation Herof 2.0’ against Pak forces

Yuvan Shankar Raja meets Ajith at Dubai Autodrome; fans thrilled! (Photo Credit:Ajith Kumar Racing/X)

Yuvan Shankar Raja meets Ajith at Dubai Autodrome; fans thrilled!

‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ turns seven, Sonam Kapoor celebrates love without labels

‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ turns seven, Sonam Kapoor celebrates love without labels