USISPF welcomes India's role in minerals talks

Washington, Jan 14 (IANS) Eminent American trade and strategic advocacy group the US–India Strategic Partnership Forum welcomed India’s participation in the Finance Ministerial on Securing Critical Minerals Supply Chains in Washington, calling it an important step in strengthening US–India cooperation in a critical strategic sector.

India was represented at the meeting by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology. The ministerial was hosted by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

In a statement, USISPF said India is emerging as a key player in the global critical minerals landscape. It pointed to India’s large reserves of important resources, including rare earth elements, and a growing pipeline of exploration and auctions.

The forum said making use of this geological strength is vital for India’s economic growth. It noted that critical minerals support advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and high-technology jobs. It also said expanding supply from India can help reduce global dependence on a small number of concentrated sources.

USISPF said stronger cooperation between the United States and India on critical minerals serves the priorities of both countries. For India, it supports the goal of becoming a global manufacturing and clean-energy hub. For the United States, it helps secure reliable supply chains for energy transition technologies, semiconductors, and defence systems.

According to the statement, a strong bilateral partnership can encourage new investment in exploration, processing, and recycling in India. Such efforts, it said, can be backed by US technology, capital, and access to international markets.

The forum said it supports closer government–industry cooperation, including the development of clear and predictable policy frameworks. It also backed joint ventures and technology partnerships across the entire mine-to-market value chain. These steps, USISPF said, are necessary to turn India’s resource potential into real projects and long-term commercial contracts.

USISPF said it looks forward to continued engagement with policymakers and industry leaders in both countries to advance practical initiatives that strengthen cooperation and build resilient and trusted supply chains.

Critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements are essential for clean energy systems, electric vehicles, electronics, and defence technologies, making their supply a growing global concern.

India and the United States have expanded cooperation in recent years across technology, defence, and supply chains as part of broader efforts to diversify sources and reduce strategic vulnerabilities.

--IANS

lkj/rs