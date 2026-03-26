'USA badly stuck, Iran playing cards well': Major Gen G.D. Bakshi on West Asia conflict (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) With the West Asia conflict now entering its fourth week, Major General G.D. Bakshi (retd.) on Thursday held that the US was "badly stuck", and Iran, which initially had a "weak hand", is now "playing its cards well".

After Tehran rejected Washington's 15-point plan, Major Gen Bakshi told IANS that "America is stuck badly right now" and till the Strait of Hormuz remains closed as a result of the war, the world will continue to face "economic crisis".

Here are some excerpts of the interview:

IANS: In view of the current war situation, the USA has called for a ceasefire for five days. A 15-point plan was provided to Iran through Pakistan, which was also rejected. What do you think is the USA's position right now?

GD Bakshi: The USA is stuck badly right now. They tried for an off-ramp, but it didn't work out. It (Iran) is saying, "You may be finished, I am not". Iran is saying to America that you have started the war; it is a war of choice. You (America) killed our (Iran's) Ayatollah (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) without any reason and even declared victory.

It has been 27 days (into the war). US President Donald Trump's intention is to attack whenever he announces a ceasefire. And if his military is stationed far and takes time to reach, he initiates dialogue for that (during the ceasefire). Then he backstabs by launching an attack during dialogue.

He did that during June last year and now at the beginning of this year. Now Iran has also understood his moves.

And Pakistan thinks it will help in implementing Donald Trump's deception plan so that Iran can be deceived and attacked. Iran has understood that they are being deceived every time. There is no sincerity for peace.

So now they (USA) are stuck. Iran has also given five conditions.

The war in Ukraine was not impacting the world's economy, but this war is. The countries which will be impacted the most are India, Japan, South Korea, and other Asian and European countries. In America, too, petrol and food prices have increased.

IANS: There are reports on preparations for 'boots on the ground' in Iran. Will it be right for America to undertake 'boots on the ground' in Iran after what happened in Afghanistan?

GD Bakshi: They are doing this because they don't have another way out. Even now, I would urge the USA to engage in dialogue and retain its respect. If they indulge in boots on the ground, the prices of oil will reach upto $200 per barrel.

Right now, they are trying to bring down the oil prices and stabilise the stock market through this 'deception'. But how long can anyone fool people?

Regarding boots on the ground, what can they do militarily?

If they want to open the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Navy is not the real problem. The real problem is ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles and drones. One or two drones are enough to destroy an oil-filled tanker.

According to the military situation, in order to open the Strait of Hormuz, the entire northern coast of the strait, which is Iran's coastline, missiles have to be neutralised there.

(USA) will take over the coastline with their military weapons in order to open the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran won't do anything? It (Iran) has 6 lakh army personnel, 2 lakh Iranian Revolutionary Guard personnel and others; it will launch a counterattack. So I think there are zero chances.

Further, about the USA's efforts to secure highly enriched uranium from Iran, it is not a joke. The success rate of such an operation here is zero. In fact, the USA itself will lose a lot of defence equipment.

America's military is also not engaging in dialogue. They are scared of Donald Trump. They (American military) said it is a high-risk, high-payoff operation. Trump, in turn, has ignored that advice.

Trump is desperate due to which he would commit mistakes.

People need to understand that... in India also, there is a section which supports Donald Trump.

And then, two of the largest (US) aircraft carriers, one is the Nimitz-class nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln, which weighs around 1 lakh ton, and the second one is Gerald Ford, both have been damaged and removed from there.

They (USA) have been lying that Gerald Ford reported a laundry fire. Iranians attacked it with missiles, and it is heavily burnt, satellite images have shown.

The second option, according to USA, is that they want to get hold of Kharg Island. For that, helicopters need to be sent.

While Iran has all its missiles intact, irrespective of the bombings, because those are in tunnels, deep inside the earth.

Iran has shown the world how to fight.

IANS: Iran has promised countries like India, China, and Pakistan to allow their ships to cross the Strait of Hormuz. How do you look at it? Also, the countries which Iran has promised to fulfil more than 80 per cent of their energy needs from there.

GD Bakshi: This is a good move. Iran is saying it will not allow only its enemies (ships) to pass (the Strait of Hormuz) and is allowing the others. Japan too moved its ships out of it, even Pakistan moved its ships by offering money in Yuan. It (Iran) had a weak hand, but it is using its cards very well.

One thing is clear: until the time the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, the world will continue to face economic crisis.

--IANS

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