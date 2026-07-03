US unveils passport for 250th anniversary

Washington, July 3 (IANS) The United States has unveiled a commemorative passport to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, pairing a redesigned travel document with plans to digitise much of the passport application process in the coming months.

The special edition passport features custom artwork commemorating America's founding while retaining the security features of the standard U.S. passport. It will be available to the public from July 6.

Speaking at the launch event in Washington, Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the passport as more than a travel document.

"The passport is not just a travel document; it's incredibly valuable in the sense of what it means," Rubio said. "It's a tremendous source of pride for many of us when we travel abroad to be able to present that American passport."

He said the commemorative edition honours "the 250th anniversary of the founding of the single greatest nation in all of human history."

Rubio said the redesigned passport is part of a broader effort to modernise the US passport programme.

Beginning with the commemorative edition, passports will be delivered in a presentation box along with a certificate of authenticity.

"We thought for something as important, as dignified as the American passport, it really should have something more than that," Rubio said.

He also outlined future upgrades that would allow applicants to complete almost the entire passport application process online.

"You'll actually be able to go online. You'll be able to do almost all of it entirely online," Rubio said.

Under the proposed new system, applicants would be able to take passport photographs using the camera on their computer or mobile device. Facial verification would be completed through the department's security system, reducing the need to visit photo centres.

"It should cut down on the long waits, the long lines, the appointments," Rubio said, adding that the digital improvements are expected to be introduced over the coming months.

Future passport editions are also expected to include QR codes linked to short videos explaining significant moments in American history featured in the document.

"When you go on that QR code, it will prompt you to like a video presentation of that moment in American history," Rubio said. "We think it'll be a great source of pride."

Rubio said he had presented the first commemorative passport to President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

"I gave the President this this morning and he loved it. He absolutely loved it," Rubio said, adding that Trump wanted to keep it for a few days "because I want to show it to everybody that comes in the office."

The State Department said the commemorative passport reflects "our shared history and our ongoing commitment to lead, innovate, and inspire for the next 250 years." It said the document honours the enduring ideals of liberty, self-government and unity while maintaining the advanced security features that have made the U.S. passport "the gold standard for travel and identity documents."

--IANS

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