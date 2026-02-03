February 03, 2026 11:26 PM हिंदी

US tariff cut brings major relief to Indian carpet industry

Bhadohi, Feb 3 (IANS) A major boost has come for India’s carpet industry from across the seas, as the United States has slashed import tariffs on Indian carpets from 50 pc to 18 pc. The decision has brought renewed optimism among exporters in UP’s Bhadohi—India’s carpet hub—and strengthened the country’s position amid stiff competition from neighbouring nations in the global market.

India exports carpets worth nearly Rs 17,000 crore annually across global markets, with the United States alone accounting for over 70 pc of total exports. The high tariff imposed earlier resulted in Indian carpets becoming more expensive for the US buyers. As a result of this, they had started looking for cheaper options from countries such as Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, and China.

According to experts, the reduction in tariff will be reversing this trend. This will be making Indian carpets more competitively priced. Buyer confidence in the US market will be restored.

Welcoming the move, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Director of the Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) and a leading exporter from Bhadohi, described the decision as a “lifeline” for the industry.

“This decision has come at a time when global competition was extremely intense. High tariffs had become a major obstacle for us. With the duty now reduced to 18 pc, we will be able to lower costs and once again strengthen our presence in the global market with better quality products,” Imtiyaz Ahmed said. Industry experts believe the tariff cut will significantly increase demand for Indian hand-knotted carpets in the US.

The high import duties had earlier driven American buyers to explore low-cost options from countries such as China and Pakistan. But now prices are expected to fall, say exporters. They anticipate fresh orders for weaving clusters in Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Varanasi.

This revival, according to experts, will generate employment for thousands of weavers and artisans in Uttar Pradesh. Many of these workers had faced reduced work opportunities over the last few months.

With the tariff hurdle eased, exporters are confident that India’s carpet industry—rooted in centuries-old craftsmanship—will regain momentum and reinforce its leadership in the international market.

--IANS

brt/dan

