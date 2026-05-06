May 06, 2026 9:45 AM हिंदी

US shuts Peshawar consulate amid security push

US shuts Peshawar consulate amid security push

Washington, May 6 (IANS) The United States announced the phased closure of its Consulate General in Peshawar, saying diplomatic engagement with Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will now be handled by its embassy in Islamabad.

In a brief media note, the US Department of State said the move reflected “our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management.”

The announcement marks a significant diplomatic shift in a region that has long been at the centre of militancy, cross-border tensions, and counterterrorism operations involving both Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan.

“The US Department of State is announcing the phased closure of the US Consulate General in Peshawar,” the statement said.

“Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will transfer to the US Embassy in Islamabad.”

The State Department did not announce a timeline for the full closure, nor did it specify whether staffing reductions had already begun.

Despite shutting the diplomatic post, Washington sought to reassure Islamabad and local stakeholders that its broader engagement with the region would continue.

“While our physical presence in Peshawar is changing, the Administration’s policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast,” the statement said.

“We will continue to engage meaningfully with the people and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to foster economic ties, promote regional security, and advance the interests of the American people.”

The department also stressed that the US Mission to Pakistan would continue operations through its remaining diplomatic facilities.

“The Department, through the US Mission to Pakistan, remains dedicated to advancing the US-Pakistan relationship through our remaining diplomatic posts in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore,” it said.

--IANS

lkj/rs

LATEST NEWS

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Daadi Ki Shaadi

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor walk hand-in-hand, root for Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor at special screening

Gaurav Khanna says he keenly observes people on reality shows to help with future roles

Gaurav Khanna says he keenly observes people on reality shows to help with future roles

Adarsh Gourav to release four Independent tracks in 2026: It’s entirely my own space as an artist

Adarsh Gourav to release four Independent tracks in 2026: It’s entirely my own space as an artist

Sensex, Nifty jump about 1 pc in early deals amid easing West Asia tensions hopes

Sensex, Nifty jump about 1 pc in early deals over easing West Asia tensions

Saka seals Arsenal's place in Champions League final

Saka seals Arsenal's place in Champions League final

Alicia Silverstone’s son Bear turns 15: I’m the luckiest mama

Alicia Silverstone’s son Bear turns 15: I’m the luckiest mama

NITI Aayog launches CPO portal to strengthen real-time governance

NITI Aayog launches CPO portal to strengthen real-time governance

Spain confirms to receive hantavirus-linked cruise ship in Canary Islands

Spain says will receive hantavirus-linked cruise ship in Canary Islands

Viola Davis celebrates her mom’s 83rd birthday: You've taught me deepest, most profound way to love

Viola Davis celebrates her mom’s 83rd birthday: You've taught me deepest, most profound way to love

Nikitin Dheer pens note for his late father Pankaj Dheer: Miss your hugs

Nikitin Dheer pens note for his late father Pankaj Dheer: Miss your hugs