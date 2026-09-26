US senators urge Trump to keep Putin out of G20

Washington, Sep 26 (IANS) A bipartisan group of 14 US senators has urged President Donald Trump to withdraw an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami, saying his presence would legitimise Moscow while its war against Ukraine continues.

The senators also asked Trump to prevent sanctioned Russian officials from participating in other G20 meetings hosted by the United States.

The Miami summit is scheduled for December 14 and 15. The United States holds the G20 presidency this year.

The letter was led by Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Its signatories included seven Republicans and seven Democrats.

Republican signatories included Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, Roger Wicker, Jerry Moran, Thom Tillis, John Curtis and Alan Armstrong.

Democratic signatories included Shaheen, Sheldon Whitehouse, Michael Bennet, Chris Coons, Richard Blumenthal, Tim Kaine and Ruben Gallego.

“President Putin bears sole responsibility for launching Russia’s full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine,” the senators wrote.

“Allowing him to participate in a G20 Summit in the United States raises serious concerns about legitimizing and normalizing a government that continues to attack Ukrainian civilian targets every day,” they said.

The senators cited reports that Russia was assisting Iran’s military in targeting American service members in the Middle East. They also accused Moscow of increasing hybrid warfare activities in Europe while continuing aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

“This invitation also comes at a time when Russia’s intentions are unambiguously clear,” the letter said.

The lawmakers argued that Putin and other sanctioned Russian officials should not receive routine diplomatic treatment at meetings intended to promote cooperation on trade, finance and economic stability.

They noted that Putin and Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov are under US sanctions imposed under an executive order covering conduct deemed harmful to American national security.

The senators also objected to Russian participation in G20 ministerial meetings already held in the United States.

They cited a Russian delegation led by Siluanov at the G20 Finance Ministerial in Asheville, North Carolina. Russian officials also attended the Innovation Ministerial in Chapel Hill and the Energy Abundance Ministerial in Houston.

“We were already disappointed by the recent participation of Russian government delegations in a series of G20 meetings across the United States,” the senators wrote.

They said Russia should not be afforded “business-as-usual treatment” while it continues its war and refuses to accept what they described as a just and lasting peace.

The letter welcomed Trump’s signing of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The senators said the law gave the administration additional tools to pressure Putin.

“The United States must put strong economic and political pressure on President Putin in order to force him to the negotiating table for serious peace talks,” they wrote.

“However, if President Putin and his government are not isolated on the international stage, what incentive does Russia have to agree to a ceasefire?”

The senators asked Trump to block sanctioned Russian officials from the G20 Trade Ministerial, the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the Miami leaders’ summit until Russia agrees to a peace settlement.

The appeal presents Trump with opposition from members of both parties, including senior Republicans with influential positions on foreign policy, defence and appropriations.

The G20 brings together major developed and emerging economies, including India, the United States, Russia, China and the European Union. Its members account for most of the world’s economic output and international trade.

--IANS

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