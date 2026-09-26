Trump cancels nearly $1 billion in funding

Washington, Sep 26 (IANS) President Donald Trump has told congressional leaders that his administration is cancelling nearly $1 billion in previously approved federal spending without obtaining Congress’ consent, triggering a fresh confrontation over presidential power and public funding.

The money covers immigration services, assistance to foreign countries, education programmes, health research and support for minority-owned businesses, according to multiple media reports.

The administration is using a disputed budget mechanism known as a “pocket rescission”. Under that approach, the White House submits a request to cancel money so close to the end of the fiscal year that Congress cannot complete its legally provided review period before the funds expire.

Politico reported that Trump informed congressional leaders of the decision on Friday. CQ Roll Call placed the funding affected in health, education and other programmes at $810 million, while Politico said the overall cancellation approached $1 billion.

The move comes days before the federal fiscal year ends on September 30.

The administration described the action as a measure to eliminate wasteful spending. CQ Roll Call quoted it as calling the decision “historic action to eliminate wasteful and harmful spending.”

Leading congressional appropriators from both parties objected to the decision. They argued that the administration deliberately delayed spending money authorised by Congress and then attempted to cancel it without receiving legislative approval.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine, the Senate’s senior Republican appropriator, called the move unlawful.

“Any effort to rescind appropriated funds without congressional approval is a clear violation of the law,” Collins said in a statement.

“This move shows that OMB intentionally withheld these funds for months to execute this unlawful cancellation of appropriations that were approved on a bipartisan basis and signed into law,” she added.

Collins said she would work with other lawmakers “to address these illegal actions.”

The latest cancellation is expected to intensify tensions between the White House and Congress over control of federal spending. The US Constitution gives Congress authority over appropriations, while the executive branch is responsible for implementing spending laws.

Under existing law, a president may ask Congress to rescind, or cancel, previously authorised funds. The administration may withhold that money for 45 days while Congress considers the request.

Congress can approve the cancellation, reject it or take no action. If lawmakers do not approve the request within the permitted period, the administration is generally expected to release the money.

The latest step could also complicate negotiations over government funding. Lawmakers from both parties have been asking federal agencies to account for money that remains unspent as the September 30 deadline approaches.

Trump used the same disputed procedure last year to cancel $4.9 billion in foreign assistance without receiving congressional approval. That action also drew objections from Democratic and Republican lawmakers concerned about Congress’ constitutional spending authority.

The modern rescission process was established under the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974. The law was adopted after disputes over a president’s ability to refuse to spend money that Congress had appropriated.

--IANS

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