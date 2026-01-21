US Senator Daines presses India on Montana pulse crops

Washington, Jan 21 (IANS) US Senator Steve Daines travelled to India this month to push for better market access for Montana’s pulse crops and to underscore the strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi, his office said.

Daines, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was in India from January 17 to 19. He met senior government officials, members of parliament, and business leaders in New Delhi.

The meetings included talks with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, according to the statement.

“I came to India to reaffirm our two countries’ shared values and strategic partnership and to advocate on behalf of Montana’s pulse crop farmers,” Daines said. “I appreciated Minister Goyal for listening to our farmers’ concerns and will continue to work with President Trump to press this important priority.”

The visit focused on trade, defense cooperation, and supply chain security. Daines discussed growing US-India defense ties and the role of the partnership in maintaining a stable and open Indo-Pacific region, according to a media release.

According to his office, trade was a central issue in the talks. Daines urged Indian officials to support favorable treatment for US pulse crops in any future trade agreement between the two countries.

Montana is the top producer of pulse crops in the United States. India is the world’s largest consumer of crops, including lentils, peas, and chickpeas.

Daines also pushed for faster progress in ongoing trade talks between Washington and New Delhi. The statement said he sought movement toward a fair and reciprocal bilateral trade deal.

The senator said he was advancing the interests of both the Trump administration and the people of Montana during the visit.

In an accompanying statement, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the trip highlighted the importance of regular high-level engagement with India.

“As we work to take the partnership between our two nations to the next level in cooperation, I will ensure that senior government officials will regularly travel to India,” Gor said. He added that Daines’ meetings were instrumental in advancing the bilateral relationship.

The statement said discussions also covered efforts to secure supply chains and strengthen cooperation between the two countries in key sectors.

Last week, Daines sent a letter to President Trump stressing the need to treat pulse crops favorably in future trade agreements, according to the statement.

The visit comes as the United States and India continue to deepen ties across defense, technology, and trade, even as they work through differences over market access and tariffs.

Agriculture has long been a sensitive area in US-India trade talks, with both sides seeking better access while protecting domestic producers.

