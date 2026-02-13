US Senate battle over ICE tactics raises immigration concerns

Washington, Feb 13 (IANS) A sharp political fight erupted in the US Senate over federal immigration enforcement tactics and civil liberties, in a debate closely watched by immigrant communities, including Indian visa holders and green card applicants.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee examined “Operation Metro Surge,” a large-scale Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deployment in Minnesota.

The operation followed protests and clashes between federal agents and demonstrators.

Two US citizens — Renee Goode and Alex Preedy — were killed in separate encounters with federal agents. Their deaths dominated the hearing.

Committee Chairman Sen. Rand Paul said the goal was “to restore public trust.” He said “in a free society filming government officials in public is a constitutional right.”

He warned that officials must avoid rhetoric that inflames tensions.

Ranking Member Sen. Gary Peters accused federal officers of using “violent and heavy handed tactics.” He said the administration had “spun a narrative that falsely painted the victims as violent agitators.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison called the surge “the largest single immigration enforcement surge our country has ever seen.” He urged lawmakers to “end it now.” He said Minnesota was not refusing lawful cooperation and added that “targeted enforcement is not the problem.”

Republican lawmakers pushed back.

Rep. Tom Emmer said Minnesota leaders had “turned Minnesota into a safe haven for criminal, illegal aliens.” He called the unrest “entirely preventable.”

On the second panel, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said officers faced threats and assaults. “ICE couldn’t go do arrests without being violently assaulted,” he said.

Lyons said “no US citizen is subject to immigration enforcement and that doesn’t happen.” Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott confirmed that filming officers “is not a crime.”

Both officials said investigations into the shootings are ongoing. Scott said he was “committed to transparency” and that body-camera footage would be released “when it’s appropriate.”

Lawmakers also debated cooperation between Minnesota officials and federal agencies. Paul suggested that clearer coordination over final deportation orders could reduce tensions.

--IANS

lkj/rs