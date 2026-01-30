January 30, 2026 11:41 AM हिंदी

US panel to hold hearing on India, China power balance

Washington, Jan 30 (IANS) A US congressional advisory panel will hold a public hearing next month to examine India’s ties with China and the United States and how those relationships shape the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific, according to a Federal Register notice.

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission said the hearing will be held in Washington on February 17, on the topic “India, China, and the Balance of Power in the Indo-Pacific.”

According to the notice, the hearing will examine geopolitical and military issues linked to India’s relations with both China and the United States. These include tensions over disputed territory, maritime access in the Indian Ocean, and India’s role as a significant Indo-Pacific power.

The Commission said the hearing will also explore the economic and technology dimensions of India-China relations. This includes trade and investment ties between the two Asian powers.

It will also look at India’s efforts to build self-reliance in critical and emerging technology sectors. These sectors include artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and pharmaceutical supply chains, all of which have become central to global economic and security competition.

In addition, the hearing will review US policy efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership with India. The Commission said it will assess what India’s relationship with China means for US economic and national security interests in the years ahead.

Commissioners Hal Brands and Jonathan N. Stivers will co-chair the hearing.

India has emerged as a key strategic partner for the United States, especially in the Indo-Pacific. Defense cooperation has expanded, and ties in technology and supply chains have deepened.

US policymakers increasingly view India’s choices and capabilities as critical to regional stability. The upcoming hearing reflects growing congressional attention to how India’s ties with China and the United States could influence the future balance of power in the Indo-Pacific.

