US orders staff exit, raises travel alerts across Middle East and Pakistan

Washington, March 4 (IANS) The United States has ordered the departure of non-emergency government personnel from several countries in the Middle East and Pakistan and has raised or reaffirmed travel advisories across the region amid rising tensions following hostilities with Iran.

The US State Department has updated travel advisories for Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, raising them to Level 3 -- Reconsider Travel, while Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Pakistan remain at the same level amid growing security concerns.

The developments follow the onset of hostilities between the United States and Iran on February 28, which officials say has heightened the risk of missile and drone attacks and disrupted commercial aviation across the region.

“Following the onset of hostilities between the United States and Iran on February 28, there has been an ongoing threat of drone and missile attacks from Iran and significant disruptions to commercial flights,” the advisories said.

The State Department said it had ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members of government personnel from several countries due to security concerns and safety risks.

“The Department ordered the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and family members of government personnel,” the advisory said in multiple notices issued for countries across the region.

In the United Arab Emirates, the advisory level was raised from Level 2 to Level 3 due to the threat of armed conflict and terrorism.

US officials warned that the Iranian regime had publicly indicated its intention to target locations in the UAE associated with the United States.

Travel advisories were also raised to Level 3 for Jordan and Oman, citing risks of terrorism and armed conflict as tensions escalate across the Middle East.

For Saudi Arabia, the updated advisory warned of the risks of armed conflict, terrorism and strict enforcement of local laws, including regulations governing social media activity.

The advisory also noted that drone and missile attacks linked to Yemen in the past have targeted cities, airports and energy infrastructure, while Americans were warned about potential exit bans and strict enforcement of local regulations.

Meanwhile, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar remain at Level 3, as officials warn of continuing security risks linked to regional tensions.

In Qatar, the US Embassy has suspended routine consular services and urged American citizens to leave if possible.

“Americans in Qatar are strongly encouraged to depart now,” the advisory said.

The warnings also extend to Pakistan, where the State Department ordered non-emergency staff and their families to leave the US consulates in Lahore and Karachi due to security concerns.

The advisory said the travel level for Pakistan remains Level 3 -- Reconsider Travel, while Balochistan province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and areas near the Line of Control remain at Level 4 -- Do Not Travel due to terrorism and security threats.

Officials also warned of risks to aviation across the region.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued notices advising caution for aircraft operating in or near the Persian Gulf and surrounding airspace.

Iraq remains at the highest warning level, with the State Department warning that Americans face serious risks including terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict and civil unrest, and urging US citizens to leave the country if they are present.

The US travel advisory system ranges from Level 1 -- Exercise Normal Precautions -- to Level 4, which advises Americans not to travel because of extreme security risks.

The updated advisories come amid growing concerns that the conflict between the United States and Iran could widen across the Middle East, affecting civilian aviation, regional security and international travel routes.

